NetBet Italy and 1X2 Network Announce Partnership

ROME, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy - a leading online gambling platform in Italy - announced its latest partnership with 1X2 Network, a leading iGaming provider. The partnership between NetBet Italy and 1X2 Network brings together two dynamic forces in the iGaming industry. Both brands share a commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences, and this collaboration sets the stage for an enhanced player journey.

NetBet Italy has established itself as a prominent player in the Italian iGaming industry, offering a wide array of top-quality casino games, sports betting, and virtual sports options to its discerning customer base. The collaboration with 1X2 Network represents an exciting milestone for the company, further reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and cutting-edge gaming products to its valued players.

The partnership will allow NetBet’s Italian players have access to 1X2 Network extensive game library. Most notable games which will now be available include Megaways Jack and The Magic Beans, 1 Million Megaways BC and Branded Megaways.

This partnership brings together NetBet Italy's strong market presence and dedication to customer satisfaction with 1X2 Network's renowned expertise in creating exceptional casino games. With the addition of these exciting titles, NetBet Italy will continue to solidify its position as a premier destination for online gaming enthusiasts in the Italian market.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are happy to join forces with 1X2 Network and introduce their thrilling portfolio of games to our esteemed players. Our focus has always been on providing the ultimate gaming experience, and this partnership will allow us to further expand our offerings and meet the diverse preferences of our customers."

Christopher Reid, Director of Accounts at 1X2 Network said: “We are delighted to partner with NetBet Italy, our games have a strong track record in the Italian market so it’s fantastic to sign with such a leading brand there, and believe that our innovative and engaging games will resonate well with NetBet Italy's players."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

