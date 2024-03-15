NetBet Partners with AGS

ROME, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy is happy to announce a brand new partnership with provider AGS. This exciting news means that all the top games from AGS will be available to play for our Italian gamers through the NetBet Italy website.

The Nevada-based gaming provider supplies class II and III slot games and hardware, table game products, and interactive services. As an industry leader, this new AGS partnership represents an exciting step forward for both NetBet and AGS.

NetBet Italy prides itself on working with industry leaders to provide the most exciting and contemporary gaming experiences possible. With yet another top provider available, NetBet boasts some of the very best in online entertainment.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We welcome AGS and their team to the NetBet family. They are a provider we have been excited about adding for some time and it's great to finally have them involved with NetBet Italy. We look forward to continued collaboration moving forward and can’t wait for our players to immerse themselves in some of their thrilling games!”

Among some of the top games available, standouts like Capital Gains, Blazing Luck, Bonanza Blast provide an experience like no other with revolutionary graphics, soundtracks, and features to keep players enthralled for spin after spin.

Players can access these incredible new titles from AGS by simply visiting the official NetBet Italy site now.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it.