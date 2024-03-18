Perfect Match: American Legend John McEnroe Joins Forces With Pepperstone

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the greatest and most exciting players in tennis history has partnered with Pepperstone, with former World No. 1 and seven-time grand slam singles champion John McEnroe joining forces with the globally recognised Forex (FX) and Contracts for Difference (CFD) broker.

McEnroe joins Australian and current World No. 9 Alex de Minaur in Pepperstone’s stable of stars, with the American becoming one of Pepperstone’s Global Tennis Ambassadors.

McEnroe is not only renowned for his exceptional tennis prowess but also for his charismatic and often outspoken personality, both on and off the court.

As a former World No. 1, McEnroe helped define the world of modern tennis and solidified a reputation for exceptional performance.

Additionally, his philanthropic efforts for various charities and youth development showcases his commitment to creating a positive impact.

The former champion said he was happy to join the Pepperstone team considering their track record of supporting the sport.

“I couldn’t ask for a better doubles partner than Pepperstone. They’ve got a history of supporting tennis and they’re clearly as passionate about the future of the sport as I am,” McEnroe said.

“Having been a Platinum Partner of the ATP and holding the naming rights of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, Pepperstone supports tennis on a global scale.”

Pepperstone CEO Tamas Szabo said McEnroe is the perfect fit to partner with Pepperstone.

“John is a tennis icon whose influence extends beyond his remarkable achievements on the court, and we very much look forward to working together with him as our Global Tennis Ambassador,” Mr Szabo said. “Pepperstone will always be proud of being a Platinum Partner of the ATP, and we will continue to support the great sport of tennis for years to come.”

John Announcement Video - https://youtu.be/TZwrK-8ca60

IMAGE: Tamas Szabo, Pepperstone Group CEOJohn McEnroe, Pepperstone Global Tennis Ambassador

____________________________________________

About Pepperstone:

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

For more information, please visitwww.pepperstone.com

Pepperstone: Marketing & Media media@pepperstone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/709938f8-4466-4439-b732-57e0b472ff5c