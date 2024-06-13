Cerca nel sito
 
Sparekassen Danmark, the country's largest guarantee savings bank, selects Agillic to efficiently scale customer engagement

13 giugno 2024 | 18.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sparekassen Danmark, the country's largest guarantee savings bank and Denmark's eighth-largest bank, selects Agillic to enhance its customer engagement strategies across email and SMS and help reinforce its commitment to local development. This collaboration reinforces Sparekassen Danmark's dedication to local development and innovation in the financial sector, where technology and values converge to create a more personalised and impactful banking experience.

Operating in 62 locations with over 1,450 employees, Sparekassen Danmark is deeply committed to being local enthusiasts, with decision-making power rooted in local communities. Over 150 years, the bank has built its legacy on principles of social responsibility and contributing to the growth of local communities. Operating as a guarantee savings bank without external shareholders, Sparekassen Danmark reinvests its profits into consolidating operations and supporting local initiatives.

Kristian Lund Glyø, Communication & Marketing Director at Sparekassen Danmark, explained the decision to choose Agillic: “In our pursuit of making a meaningful impact on our customers' lives and local communities, effective and personalised communication is paramount. With Agillic, we get the muscle to nurture and activate our first party data for proactive, highly personalised advice and customer experiences at scale, engaging our entire customer base. A powerful complement to the services our advisers deliver every day.”

Bo Sannung, Chief Solution Officer at Agillic adds: “We are excited to welcome Sparekassen Danmark to Agillic and our strong portfolio within financial services. Their strategic ambition for customer engagement coupled with the Agillic platform’s proven strength in finance will ensure customers receive relevant and timely communication they can trust and that Sparekassen Danmark can deliver this in the most efficient way possible. All with an unwavering emphasis on GDPR compliance and data security, of course.”

 

For further information, please contactEmre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

 

 

 

