The 7th Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province is about to inaugurate

FUYUAN, China, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 2, the 7th Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province will be unveiled in Fuyuan, a jurisdiction of Jiamusi, known as the "East Pole of China." To engage people from all walks of life, a variety of activities will be organized during the event, such as a tourism promotion meeting, a mini Wurigong festival, and cycling.

This year, the conference will adopt the theme of "creating new momentum for integration, sharing new opportunities in tourism," showcase Jiamusi's geographic characteristics, ethnic culture, port facilities, and business innovations, build platforms for tourism cooperation, innovative application, and consumption upgrading, improve market-oriented operation, standardized construction, well-regulated management, and intelligent practice in tourism, and unlock potential in spending. At the end of the day, the conference is expected to help the city thrive and benefit the community.

Jiang Xingcheng, Deputy Director-General of the Heilongjiang Department of Culture and Tourism, pointed out the 4 highlights of the conference.

(1) Drawing a blueprint of tourism development in a county. For the first time, this conference is hosted in a county-level city, aiming at fostering Fuyuan as a famous tourism destination and seeking economic breakthroughs. Fuyuan is a frontier window for China's opening up to Northeast Asia.

(2) Strengthening interconnectivity to build a new hub for openness and cooperation. Guests from political and business circles from nearly 20 countries and regions, including Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East will deepen tourism ties.

(3) Blending tourism with multiple sectors .  Efforts will be made to organically combine tourism with agriculture, sports, commerce, trade, healthcare, etc.

(4) Leveraging high-tech to fuel industrial upgrade. Cutting-edge technologies, including metaverse, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality will help accelerate the cultivation of new quality productive forces, while new scenarios, models, and applications in tourism will be displayed.

Taking the opportunity of hosting this conference, Fuyuan has partnered with well-known travel agencies at home and abroad to design boutique routes, such as the "Auspicious Sunrise" tour, the "Two Countries, One Heixiazi Island" tour, and the "Two Rivers and Two Cities" tour.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 7th Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province

Contact person: Ms. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

