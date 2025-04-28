circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Lunedì 28 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 18:23
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire

THEON presents its Q1 2025 Trading Update

28 aprile 2025 | 18.23
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Press Release

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

 

28 April 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) today publishes its Q1 2025 Trading Update, achieving excellent performance and continued strong growth, in line with guidance.

Financial Summary

 

Financial Highlights

Operational Highlights

Dimitris Parthenis, CFO of THEON, commented: “THEON has delivered a strong start to the year, driven by our best-in-class technologies and products and enabled by our strong supply chain. There is significant pent-up demand for night vision goggles globally. At the same time, soldiers increasingly need more advanced “augmented reality” capabilities in combat, covered by our A.R.M.E.D ecosystem. THEON is well placed to capture this demand, servicing our existing customers and winning new ones.

Our Q1 performance and order book provide us with strong visibility and confidence that we remain well on track to deliver FY 2025 results in line with guidance.”

FY 2025 Guidance

THEON’s Q1 financial results are now available for download on our website: https://www.theon.com/investors/publications

For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUPTHEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 200,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

Attachments

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale GlobeNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW1001092971 en en Theon International PLC Cyprus Nicosia THEON CY0200751713 Felicia Stella Valdez Marcom Project Coordinator CY Industrials Industrial Goods & Services Industrial Engineering #ThermalImaging NightVision #MilitaryTechnology #DefenseIndustry THEONInternational
Vedi anche
Sparatoria a Monreale, siamo vicini a una svolta? Le videonews dalla nostra inviata
Papa Francesco, oltre un centinaio di cardinali in pellegrinaggio alla tomba - Video
Giovani uccisi a Monreale, il testimone: "Confusione e sangue a terra, ho avuto paura" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, l'arrivo della papamobile con il feretro a Santa Maria Maggiore - Video
Funerali di Papa Francesco terminati tra gli applausi - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Funerali Papa Francesco, pellegrini da Milano a Santa Maria Maggiore: "Siamo oltre 70" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, il feretro portato a spalla dai sediari sul sagrato - Video
Fedeli a San Pietro dall'alba, oggi i funerali di Papa Francesco: le videonews del nostro inviato
Papa Francesco, oltre 250mila per l'addio: le videonews dal nostro inviato
Macron a San Pietro per Papa Francesco, poi a cena dal Bolognese - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza