Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:33 Assalto a Capitol Hill, Trump verso l'incriminazione

18:22 Incendi e maltempo, Musumeci: "Ora impossibile quantificare esigenze regioni"

17:58 Calciomercato Milan, ufficiale acquisto Chukwueze

17:13 Sampdoria, due punti di penalizzazione: ecco perché

17:11 Clima, allarme Onu: "È arrivata l'era della ebollizione globale"

16:56 Meloni in Usa: "Con l'Ucraina per il mondo intero"

16:40 Squalifica Mourinho, Uefa respinge ricorso della Roma

16:31 Whatsapp, arrivano i videomessaggi istantanei

16:28 Pnrr, Fitto: "Proposta modifica interessa 144 misure"

16:15 Sinead O'Connor, per la polizia morte "non è sospetta"

16:08 Andrea Purgatori, camera ardente al Campidoglio

16:07 Accordo commerciale Torello - Q8 Quaser per rifornimento con biocarburante Q8 Hvo+

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GreenBroz Unveils the Industry's Only Fully Automated Cannabis Trimming and Data Reporting System

27 luglio 2023 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenBroz Inc., a pioneer in post-harvest cannabis processing technology, proudly unveils the latest enhancement to its revolutionary M+ Trimming System – the world's first fully automated cannabis trimmer with advanced data reporting capabilities. Building upon its reputation as the leader in automation, the M+ System now empowers cultivators with valuable data, enabling insights, precise tracking, and enhanced control over their trimming operations.

The M+ Trimming System, already acclaimed in the industry, now boasts the capability to load, cycle, and unload itself, optimizing the entire trimming process. With the introduction of data reporting, GreenBroz elevates the M+ System that will further streamline the growers work and use data to make better decisions and products.

"Our M+ is the first and only fully automatic trimmer, working autonomously from start to finish and provides data reporting on key metrics such as trim to flower percentage, total trim production, trim time, and total trimmed flower production." said Cullen Raichart, Founder and CEO of GreenBroz.

"We believe that automation and data-driven insights are the way forward, and this is a game-changer that will support our clients as they develop procedures and processes based information and  analytics."

The M+ has been studiously designed to meet the demands of modern cannabis and hemp cultivators. By combining intelligent controls to automate the movement of cannabis through the machine with comprehensive data tracking, it allows cultivators to:

For an enhanced experience, GreenBroz M+ reporting can be shared easily via email notifications, database entries, and central control station updates, providing users with convenient access to critical data in their preferred format.

"GreenBroz has always been committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in cannabis processing technology," said Eric Spendlove, GreenBroz Lead Engineer. "With the latest enhancement of data reporting for the M+ Trimming System, we strive to provide cultivators with the essential tools, providing them with data-driven insights for greater control and efficiency."

To learn more, go to https://www.greenbroz.com/mplus

Media Contact:Jorden Blackwelljorden.b@greenbroz. com

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163402/GreenBroz_MPlus_FlythroughStills_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163403/GreenBroz_MPlus_Feed_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163404/GreenBroz_MPlus_Operation_4.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877768/GreenBroz_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenbroz-unveils-the-industrys-only-fully-automated-cannabis-trimming-and-data-reporting-system-301887552.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Meccanica Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro data reporting System cannabis enhanced control over processing technology
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus fiscale per chi aggiorna i registratori di cassa telematici
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, il punto su controffensiva Kiev
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Esperienza ha dimostrato che sconfiggerla è possibile"
News to go
Assicurazioni, prezzi in salita nel secondo trimestre: a Roma +8%
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, rientra l'emergenza ma alcuni focolai restano attivi
News to go
Maltempo Lombardia, oggi a Como i funerali della 16enne travolta da un albero
News to go
Tre giorni negli Usa per Meloni, incontro con Biden
News to go
Fmi, il report sull'Italia: "Attuare tempestivamente Pnrr"
News to go
Mar Mediterraneo più caldo che mai, temperature oltre 28°
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, dichiarato lo stato di crisi
News to go
Mattarella a presidente Grecia: "Preoccupazione per emergenza climatica"
News to go
Sanità, Schillaci: "Più soldi ai medici per ridurre le attese"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza