Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:00 Migranti, Giorgia Meloni a Scholz: "Stupita da aiuti Germania a Ong"

14:58 Reinhold Messner non è più il re degli Ottomila, Guinness gli toglie il record: la replica

14:43 Migranti, botta e risposta Italia-Germania continua: cosa succede

14:43 Trieste, Procura: su cadavere appeso e bendato solo segni impiccamento

14:41 Mutti, la ricerca anche per i sughi già in commercio, meno 30% di grassi nei pesti

14:38 Mutti, grazie a ricerca e innovazione lancia il ragù vegetale che sfida quello di carne

14:38 Mutti, la filiera italiana per mantenere alta la qualità

14:11 Pg Caltanissetta: "Porta con se tutti i misteri"

14:07 Biden ospita nazioni isole Pacifico, ma pesano assenze e presenze filocinesi

13:55 Al 63° Salone di Genova focus su tutela e salvaguardia del mare e dell’ambiente

13:51 Messina Denaro, funerali vietati: boss verrà tumulato al cimitero

13:41 Auto, Euro 7: news da Consiglio Ue su regolamento, cosa cambia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GTNF 2023: SMOORE Takes Home the Golden Leaf Award and Presents Framework for Innovating Through Industry Challenges

25 settembre 2023 | 14.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the GTNF 2023, under the theme 'Change the conversation, Change the outcome,' SMOORE took home the Golden Leaf Award for the Innovation for VAPORESSO's product COSS. "COSS stands for Convenient Operating and Smart Supplying," explained SMOORE's Vice President Eve Wang in receiving the award.

In thanking the GLA judges, Wang promised Smoore would keep pushing forward and innovating.

The company's commitment to innovation was also demonstrated in Wang's keynote speech at GTNF.

She started by giving an overview of development of vapor products over the past 20 years and summarizing the biggest current challenges—preventing underage vaping and minimizing the environmental impact of vaping products.

According to Wang, SMOORE's framework for innovation in face of the challenges is vaping efficiency, which is a combination of atomization efficiency and power efficiency.

Atomization efficiency, she explained, translates into fully utilization of e-liquid for good taste, more puffs, and improvement in cost effectiveness. While power efficiency is increased energy density for reduced battery size and possible smaller devices. All together it is improving user experience and reducing environmental impact.

Eve Wang then shared and examined FEELM Max, FEELM Air, and Power Alpha's role in advancing vaping efficiency.

Wang concluded her speech by encouraging stakeholder to keep innovating, evolving the technology. Harness collaborations in innovation and social responsibility to realize a balanced solution between regulation and user experience.

Later in the afternoon, Rex Zhang, the Senior Strategy Director at SMOORE, joined the panelists for "A Research and Innovation Update on NGPs."

Zhang detailed SMOORE's advancements in sustainability and vaping efficiency. The company, he said, had reduced the amount of lithium materials in its vaporizers and increased the lifespan of its products, thus fewer products will be disposed, and disposed at a smaller volume.

Zhang also added the drive behind SMOORE's innovations. "I think the solution of best fit for society is a balance solution between regulations and user experience. SMOORE's mission 'Atomization Makes Life Better' aligns very well with this objective to continue to work on the R&D, improving it for bettering people's life."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219965/image_5004956_33341103.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219966/image_5004956_33341259.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219967/1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gtnf-2023-smoore-takes-home-the-golden-leaf-award-and-presents-framework-for-innovating-through-industry-challenges-301937466.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Takes Home SMOORE took home vice president Golden Leaf Award for the Innovation
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, da Roma a Milano nuova protesta degli studenti
News to go
Ventotene, importante scoperta archeologica nelle acque dell'isola
News to go
Morto Matteo Messina Denaro, disposta l'autopsia
News to go
Morte Messina Denaro, Salvatore Borsellino: "Si porta suoi terribili segreti nella tomba"
News to go
Caro-scuola, taglio netto delle spese da parte delle famiglie italiane
News to go
Covid e vaccino, in arrivo quasi 1 milione di dosi
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni oggi e domani
News to go
In Italia 2,2 milioni di famiglie in povertà energetica
News to go
Migranti, in Sicilia prima struttura di trattenimento per richiedenti asilo
News to go
Napolitano, il Papa a sorpresa alla camera ardente
News to go
Lavoro domestico, aumenta spesa colf e badanti
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Concentrare risorse sulle cose importanti"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza