Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Guide Sensmart unveiled a new infrared night vision device at the JAGD & HUND 2024

05 febbraio 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WUHAN, China, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The six-day JAGD & HUND 2024, one of the biggest hunting exhibitions in Europe, concluded on February 4th. This annual event provides a wide range of services and activities for avid hunters and individuals interested in hunting, nature, and dog enthusiasts.

At the exhibition, Guide sensmart proudly presented its newest TL series multispectral fusion thermal monocular. Attendees at Guide sensmart's booth were impressed by the exceptional features and capabilities of the TL Series. This series is Guide sensmart's first multispectral fusion thermal monocular, combining infrared, visible light, and laser ranging to generate top-notch, high-contrast images in any outdoor conditions. Its compact and lightweight design, along with its all-in-one infrared vision solution, can assist users in searching, observing, and locating targets more efficiently.

This latest addition to Guide sensmart's product lineup reaffirms the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the thermal imaging industry. As Guide sensmart continues to pioneer advancements, the TL Series stands as a testament to their dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions.

The British Shooting Show is scheduled to take place at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham, UK from February 23-25, 2024. During the event, Guide sensmart will showcase a range of innovative new infrared night vision equipment. Visitors are invited to stop by booth HALL 5 E12 to witness the impressive visual capabilities of the new infrared technology and high-quality products.

About Guide Sensmart Guide Sensmart manufactures systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network covering 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333756/c63712b8_d992_4c80_a49f_94a743a56d5a.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333757/18951706859892__pic_hd_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guide-sensmart-unveiled-a-new-infrared-night-vision-device-at-the-jagd--hund-2024-302052689.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Sport Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza vision device at This annual event provides dog enthusiasts Europa
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio
News to go
Bonus mamme, la circolare Inps
News to go
Domenica al museo domani 4 febbraio
News to go
Crosetto: "All'Italia comando tattico missione Ue Aspides in Mar Rosso"
News to go
Risposta Usa ad attacco in Giordania, raid in Iraq e Siria
News to go
Carburanti, nuovi rincari
News to go
Ucraina, accordo unanime Ue per i fondi a Kiev: 50 miliardi
News to go
Auto, Cina primo esportatore al mondo: superato il Giappone


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza