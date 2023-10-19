HIKMICRO Takes Day and Night Exploration to the Next Level with the New CONDOR and THUNDER ZOOM 2.0 Optics

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKMICRO'S explorer ethos has established the brand as the global leader in thermal and digital day and night vision optics. The industry-leading monocular, binocular and scope, etc, can be applied to different scenarios.

HIKMICRO's philosophy is to always be an explorer in pursuit of superior technology. HIKMICRO's brand vision is to take thermal and digital imagining technology from the niche to the masses.

NEW HORIZONS

Exploring new business opportunities has already taken the HIKMICRO brand into many new areas. HIKMICRO aims to provide the ultimate outdoor viewing experience for everyone in fields including animal observation and conservation, search and rescue, security and marine. HIKMICRO's explorations really are lighting up the outdoor world, making it a safer and brighter place, taking the users closer to nature than ever before.

ENHANCED HUNTING

HIKMICRO's exploration has resulted in a complete re-imagining of hunting optics, with thermal devices enabling hunters to enjoy a fully immersive outdoor experience all hours.

HIKMICRO is always exploring new ways to enhance the hunting experience. Hunters can share their triumphs via the HIKMICRO SIGHT app, pairing the device with the smartphone to capture photographs and video. HIKMICRO thermal imaging technology breaks through visual limitations to provide the ultimate hunting experience.

HIKMICRO KEY PRIORITIES

HIKMICRO is committed to exploring high technologies with the brand's priorities lying in three key areas. The first is image quality – a high-quality 20mK detector, advanced algorithm and ultra-clear display will deliver a vivid and informative image in all light and weather conditions. Secondly, reliability is achieved through the use of high-quality materials and rigorous crafting to provide robust, highly stable products. Third, usability is a top priority and HIKMICRO strives to understand the end user's needs to ensure that our products are simple and enjoyable to use.

Pioneering developments for enhanced image quality include adaptive gray scale mapping adjustment strategy and multi-scale detail extraction technology. The result is that HIKMICRO devices show the most real and natural images, even when using digital zoom, which is enhanced by ZOOM Pro feature which provides super-clear zoom viewing with remarkable detail recognition.

HIKMICRO devices deliver outstanding usability through features including replaceable batteries and extremely long runtime. Ease of use is enhanced through intuitive operation with features including intelligent button arrangement, and ergonomic design for the most comfortable user experience.

Ultimate reliability is a result of HIKMICRO's rigorous quality control. This includes relentless testing for shock resistance, air impermeability, maximum and minimum operating temperature, waterproofing, lens torsion and body integrity.

HIKMICRO'S two newest releases build on the brand's commitment to image quality, reliability and usability, and take all three concepts to the next level.

INTRODUCING THE HIKMICRO CONDOR THERMAL MONOCULAR

The HIKMICRO CONDOR is set to be the most popular handheld thermal monocular on the market. Its powerful, high-sensitivity (NETD <20mK) thermal detector captures the smallest details to allow detailed observation and clear identification of targets and backgrounds in varying weather and light conditions. This high level of performance is enhanced by a laser rangefinder which gives precise distance readings from 10m out to 1000m and accurate to within +/- 1m – this is vital information for accurate shot placement and safe, humane hunting.

HIKMICRO's purpose-built image algorithm delivers unparalleled image quality. Image Pro ensures maximum digital image optimization and provides high-quality rendering of both target objects and background. Zoom Pro helps to present ultra-clear images with peerless detail even when using zoom.

Careful attention has been paid to the CONDOR's ergonomic design to optimize usability. The result is a compact unit with soft skin-friendly material and unique grasping design that sits comfortably in the hand for the ultimate operation experience. A robust magnesium alloy housing ensures long-term reliability in a lightweight frame designed to withstand heavy use in harsh environments. The CONDOR is even equipped with a loss-proof magnetic lens cover, which slips on and off silently for easy and effective protection of the SDLC lens.

The CONDOR's user experience is further enhanced by maximum detection range of 2600m. All these features have been built into a small monocular that weighs just 386g.

A comprehensive range of four different CONDOR models have been carefully crafted and equipped with varying features and attributes to ensure that they excel in their appropriate scenarios. For instance, the CH35L, which is best matched to open field conditions, is equipped with 35mm F1.0 lens has 3.5-28x magnification, whereas the top of the range CQ50L, which excels in field and forest conditions, has a 50mm F1.0 lens and has 3-24x magnification.

THE ALL-SEEING THUNDER ZOOM 2.0

The HIKMICRO THUNDER ZOOM 2.0 is the world's first 20mK scope with optical zoom. The result is remarkable detail with no loss of image quality, even at high magnification levels.

The optical zoom of the THUNDER ZOOM 2.0 is a huge advancement in optics of this type and overcomes problems previously associated with pixelation at high magnification. The large aperture lens with dual field of view capability, by switching between the device's two cameras, ensures an exceptional viewing experience.

For simple, uncomplicated usability, an improved easy-to-use user interface with quick menu makes for fast and easy operation. The device's compact size, lightweight design and improved stability ensure comfortable use in the field and its tough construction with high shock resistance ensures years of reliability.

EXPLORING THE FUTURE

Explaining HIKMICRO's vision for the future, the business's general manager said: "HIKMICRO leads its industry in the field of thermal and digital day and night vision optics. Our aim is to keep on exploring in order to keep pushing the boundaries and pioneering new frontiers within our area of expertise. We do not pursue technology for the sake of technological innovation. We are driven by the desire to create the very best products to meet our customers' needs. Our commitment to image quality, reliability and usability means that when people choose HIKMICRO they are choosing the best."

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251883/CONDOR_Introduction.mp4

