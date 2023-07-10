Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
10:15 Spazio, scoperto l'esopianeta più brillante mai trovato - Video

10:02 Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling alla prima di 'Barbie' a Los Angeles - Video

09:47 Migranti, tre imbarcazioni con 300 profughi disperse alle Canarie: si teme naufragio

09:35 Wimbledon 2023, oggi la sfida Berrettini-Alcaraz: programma, dove vederla in tv

09:25 Migranti, sbarchi a raffica a Lampedusa: oltre 1.800 in hotspot

09:17 Ciclista travolto e ucciso a Reggio Emilia, arrestato pirata della strada

08:27 Nordcorea, Pyongyang agli Usa: "Abbatteremo vostri aerei da ricognizione"

08:10 Brad Pitt al Gp di Silverstone, girerà un film sulla F1

07:52 Facci: "Mi accusano di reati inesistenti, ma non riscriverei la frase"

07:37 Cina, attacco in un asilo nel Guangdong: sei morti, tre sono bambini

07:27 Ucraina, esplosioni a Mykolaiv. Alta tensione su Zaporizhzhia

06:55 Treni, sciopero Trenitalia e Italo 13 luglio. Stop aerei Ryanair 15 luglio

comunicato stampa

16th Concours Géza Anda 2024 - Jury, Rules, Repertoire

10 luglio 2023 | 10.02
- Picture is available at AP -

ZURICH, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Géza Anda-Foundation is delighted to announce the jury, rules and repertoire of the 16th international piano competition Concours Géza Anda.

The competition takes place between 30th May and 8thJune 2024 in Zurich and Winterthur, Switzerland and is open to participants from all countries who are born after 30th May 1992. 

Franz Xaver Ohnesorg will chair the jury, the jury members are: Martha Argerich, Ricardo Castro, Zlata Chochieva, Lucas Debargue, Konstanze Eickhorst, Toshio Hosokawa, Robert Levin and Dénes Várjon.

The Mozart-Semifinal with Musikkollegium Winterthur will be conducted by Mikhail Pletnev, the Final with the Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich by Paavo Järvi.

Registration opens on 19thNovember 2023.

The rules and repertoire of the Concours Géza Anda 2024 can now be found on geza-anda.ch

Further information and contact:Géza Anda-FoundationPhone: +41/442051423markus.wyler@geza-anda.ch

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/16th-concours-geza-anda-2024--jury-rules-repertoire-301871370.html

