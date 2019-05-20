Changzhou holds advanced manufacturing technology achievements exhibition

th China (Changzhou) Advanced Manufacturing Technology Achievements Exhibition kicked off in east China'sChangzhou city on May 18. NANJING, China, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-hosted by Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the 14China (Changzhou) Advanced Manufacturing Technology Achievements Exhibition kicked off in east China'sChangzhou city on May 18.

During the opening ceremony, a total of 69 key projects were contracted, involving new materials, intelligent manufacturing equipment, new medicines, biotechnology, new energy and other industrial fields.

In addition, 126 innovative enterprise products and innovation platform results with Changzhou elements were displayed on site.

At the opening ceremony, the new technology applications attracted the attention of a large number of participants. For example, if participants forget to bring their cell phone, they can just scan the fingerprints to pay for items. If they place an order via their cell phone in the park, the driverless car will deliver them the goods they bought.

The exhibition will last for half a month, focusing on five themes such as industrial synergy innovation, innovation and entrepreneurship promotion, international science and technology cooperation, innovation talent, and technology service industry promotion.

As part of the exhibition, the China-UK Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Forum was held and the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT) also inaugurated its new-generation information technology research institute in Changzhou on May 19.

Award ceremonies will also be held to recognize the top 100 innovation enterprises in Jiangsu province, quality-focused enterprises in Changzhou city, and winners in Changzhou's innovation and entrepreneurship competition.

Since 2006, the exhibition has been held for 14 consecutive years. Over the years, Changzhou has focused on the industry-university-research cooperation mode, built relevant platforms, brought in projects and gathered talents.

In 2018, the total social R&D expenditure in Changzhou accounted for 2.81 percent of its local gross domestic product (GDP).

Thanks to its innovation-driven environment, Changzhou has become a domestic leader in the fields of graphene, photovoltaic modules, robots, etc. Changzhou Science and Education Town has ranked second on the list of the best entrepreneurship industrial parks in China for five consecutive years.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889728/Opening_ceremony.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889730/Site_of_the_Exhibition.jpg