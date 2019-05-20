I4MS, Supported by the European Commission and Mobile World Capital Barcelona, is Sweeping Europe to Find the Most Innovative SME in the Manufacturing Sector

SMEs or medium-sized companies, which have received support from the EU within the innovation actions below the I4MS umbrella, can apply for the prizes until September 9, 2019

BARCELONA, Spain, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The I4MS initiative, a European community supporting SMEs and startups in the field of manufacturing, launches the second edition of the Disruptors Awards to support excellence and innovation within small companies or medium-sized companies, in relation to the integration of ICT technologies.

SMEs or medium-sized companies that have received support from the European Union within the I4MS initiative can apply for the award until September 9 of this year. Those interested can apply through the online form in the www.I4MS.eu.

The awards: Business projection and support for innovation

The awards will recognize the effort and focus of SMEs in relation to the digital transformation as a way to grow, creating an alive EU ecosystem of EU SMEs that could compete in a globalized and digital world.

The winner of the second edition of the Disruptive Awards will receive the following advantages to enhance their performance:

The first edition a great success

The first edition of the awards received 24 applications from 5 different countries. Compass, an SME located in Barcelona, was finally the winner. The company provided simulation software for a variety of engineering fields, including multiphysics simulations and structural analysis and sea management under vertical HPC. Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, and the Polish Minister of Technology, Jadwiga Emilewicz, were in charge of presenting the prize to Compass at the Annual Event of Digital Innovation Centers in Warsaw.

I4MS

I4MS (ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SMEs) is a European initiative that supports manufacturing SMEs and the media in the widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in their business operations.

I4MS is financed by the Factories of the Future Program and H2020 and coordinated by the Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, FundingBox Accelerator, Foreningen MADE, the Danish Technological Institute, the FIWARE EV Foundation and the Galician Innovation Institute.

