C-V2X Contributes to Safer Roads for Everyone

BERLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart mobility technology, which we have been developing over the years, is now a reality. 'Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything' (C-V2X) allows vehicles to both communicate with the cloud and also directly with each other and their surroundings. Thanks to 4G LTE cellular technology, as well as the emerging 5G generation of high speed and low latency communications, traffic will be optimized, and emissions will be reduced. Emergency services will navigate smoothly and road safety for everyone, including vulnerable road users, will dramatically enhance.

At a live demo event in Berlin, the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) presented a deep-dive into a smarter and safer mobility, giving a sneak peek of the technologies ready to be deployed. Prominent 5GAA members including BMW Group, Daimler, Deutsche Telekom, Fraunhofer Institutes FOKUS and ESK, Ford, Huawei, Jaguar Land Rover, Nokia, Qualcomm and Vodafone, demonstrated C-V2X Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) applications.

"Connected mobility standards are no longer a vision for the future," says Maxime Flament, Chief Technology Officer at 5GAA. "The solutions on show are ready to be deployed today and have huge industry momentum based on the forthcoming 5G capabilities. C-V2X technology is a key foundation for a safe and sound driving environment for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, cars and commercial heavy trucks. Global field testing is already in its very final stages and the first solutions are now commercially available from multiple suppliers."

Using both direct short-range communications and mobile networks offers complementary capabilities as showcased in the demos, which involve tele-operated driving and the provision of emergency traffic information between vehicles using multi-access edge computing (MEC) functionality. All the demos use technology that is ready to be deployed.

A short summary on the 5GAA C-V2X use cases, showcased today at Berlin:

About 5GAA

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organisation with 115 members working together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services. The organisation is committed to helping define and develop the next generation of connected mobility for advanced driving and automated vehicle solutions.

