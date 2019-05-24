Alfawise nominated for 2019 Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfawise was nominated by the 3D printing industry for the 2019 Desktop FF 3D Printer of the year, whose criteria for nomination comes directly from the feedback and voting of consumers. It is the first time Alfawise has received such a honor from 3D printer industry and not long after Alfawise launched its first 3D printer last year.

Credited by consumers, Alfawise printer was created to serve individuals. Compared with 3D printers in general, Alfawise 3D printer is about 30% cheaper with a full-featured design.

At the beginning, Alfawise did not receive the expected result and it started to collaborate with tech influencers and strengthen the promotion on social media. Alfawise witnessed the highest growth rate of 529.5% in September and finally attacted the first group of its own consumers.

As of today, Alfawise's best selling printer is Alfawise U20 3D printer for both professionals and amateurs. All Alfawise 3D printers require minimal assembly, taking about 5 minutes. Alfawise 3D printers boast high cost-performance ratios and are designed for big challenges. More importantly, printing with Alfawise U20 is hassle-free as the two resume functions prevent imperfections and failure due to power outages and the filament running out. Process control and parameters are set right on the touchscreen.

With a solid support of supply chain and technology R&D team, Alfawise 3D printers are able to upgrade faster than average. Since inception, Alfawise 3D printers have seen 20 upgrades, averaging 2 times a month, beating the industry average. "With frequent upgrades, we are able to adjust design, technology and even strategy to adapt to the ever-changing consumer behavior and market demand," Alfawise Product Manager Dora Wu said.

Alfawise is devoted to provide smarter life through technology innovation. It has developed products in categories like smart living, smart travel and health. Alfawise will keep its momentum in the 3D printer industry and develop more models and series. Soon, Alfawise will introduce new product categories of 3D scanner and laser engraving machine to the brand collection.

About Alfawise

Founded in 2016, Alfawise is devoted to bringing an intelligent life to people and spreading the spirit of innovation by providing high-quality and easy-to-use products. Alfawise believes that technology can be easy and doesn't need to cost a fortune. Alfawise produces starter-friendly 3D printers and smart products, to help everyone enjoy the convenience of tech without being a pro.

