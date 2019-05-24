Einstein's Objections to Quantum Mechanics Get Industrial Confirmation in Chemistry

Second of Three Tributes to Albert Einstein

DENTON, Texas, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the preceding release, dated May 20, 2019, we outlined studies by the Italian American scientist Sir Ruggero Maria Santilli (http://www.i-b-r.org/Dr-R-M-Santilli-Bio-1-10-18.pdf) and other scientists on the confirmation in physics of Einstein's view that quantum mechanics is an 'incomplete theory.' The confirmation was based on the need to 'complete' quantum mechanics to achieve a representation of the neutron synthesis from the hydrogen in the core of stars since such a representation is not possible with quantum mechanics.

While accepting the historical value of the discoveries permitted by quantum chemistry, Santilli never accepted the notion of molecules based on the 20th century valence electron bonds because it is essentially a 'nomenclature' due to the lack of representation via equations. In fact, according to quantum mechanics and chemistry, valence electrons should repeal each other due to their equal charges and cannot possibly attract each other to form molecules.

According to Santilli, this insufficiency is evidence on the need for a 'completion' of quantum chemistry along Einstein's argument. Jointly with his studies on the completion of quantum mechanics, while being at Harvard University under DOE support, Santilli initiated in the late 1970s long term research on the 'completion' of quantum chemistry into a form admitting an attractive force between identical valence electrons.

The biggest difficulty was the need of 'completing' 20th century mathematical methods for point particles in vacuum, into a form representing extended electron wavepackets in deep mutual penetration, also called entanglement. These efforts produced the 'completion' of 20th century mathematics into the novel isomathematics and the consequential 'completion' of quantum chemistry into isochemistry. The new methods did achieve in the late 1990s a strongly attractive force between identical valence electrons, (see the 2001 monograph http://www.santilli-foundation.org/docs/Santilli-113.pdf).

The lack of completeness of quantum mechanics and, therefore chemistry, is Einstein's most important prediction because of far reaching implications in all sciences. In this second and in the third release we shall indicate the importance of Einstein's prediction for the solution of our alarming environmental problem. In fact, the achievement of an attractive force between valence electrons, and the ensuing more accurate representation of molecules, are permitting the development by the U. S. publicly traded company Thunder Energies Corporation of the novel HyperCombustion (patent pending) for the combustion of fossil fuels without appreciable carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and other combustible contaminants in the exhaust. In Santilli's view, these environmental advances could not be possible via quantum chemistry due to the the 'nomenclature' character of its valence bond, with ensuing lack of treatments via equations verifiable with experiments (http://www.thunder-energies.com).

When asked to indicate how his novel valence bond verifies Einstein's vision of classical determinism, Santilli states: "When electrons are members of atomic clouds, their point-like approximation is correct, quantum mechanics is valid and classical determinism is impossible. By contrast, when entangled wavepackets of valence electron pairs bond themselves to form molecules, their extremely small mutual distance is fixed and can only be terminated via ionization processes. Hence, the strong valence bond between extended electrons appears to approach Einstein's classical determinism. When in the core of stars, the same extended electron pair comes closer to classical determinism due to surrounding large pressures. Finally, when inside a black hole, the same extended electron pair reaches full classical determinism, in my view, for the evident reason that the local pressures and density are so big to prevent any motion." For details, visit the PubRelCo interview http://www.galileoprincipia.org/santilli-confirmation-of-the-epr-argument-chemistry.php. Santilli is available to discuss additional developments toward the solution of our environmental problems.

