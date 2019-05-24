Guiyang Vice Mayor Xu Hao: Big Data Gives People More Confidence in the City's Future

GUIYANG, China, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the 2019 Big Data Expo, which will be held from May 26-29 in Guiyang, China, a media delegation organized by Huanqiu.com arrived in the host city to gain a better understanding of how a big data industry took root and developed in the city as well as to get a close-up look at its current state. Guiyang Executive Vice Mayor and member of the Standing Committee of the Guiyang Municipal Committee Xu Hao said in an interview that the establishment of big data industry has given people more confidence in the city's development.

The media delegation, composed of more than 20 journalists from well-known Chinese, Japanese and Korean media outlets, including People's Daily Online, CGTN, China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration's People's China, Global Times, Huanqiu.com, China.org.cn; Japan's Mainichi Shimbun and Weekly Toyo Keizai; South Korea's Donga Daily, Channel A, Korean Economy and Aju Business Daily, toured Guiyang to get a better understanding of big data industry's development.

Commenting on the government's ability at governance, Mr. Xu said: "The symbol of China's modernization includes both economic modernization and the modernization of national governance ability and governance system. The development of big data includes political, commercial and civil uses, Guiyang promotes the development of big data in commercial and civil fields through its application in government affairs."

Guizhou province, of which Guiyang is the capital, has historically been beset by its many poverty-stricken areas due to limitations brought about by the mountainous terrain conditions, and poverty alleviation has become the key mission of provincial authorities. Xu explained that Guiyang has built a "Guiyang Big Data Precision Support Platform," which includes eight big data models and ten big data systems and comprehensively integrates data from poverty alleviation, civil affairs, health planning and education records as well as other sociological data.

Over the years since the development of a big data industry, Guizhou has achieved many of the country's first breakthroughs. In the view of Vice Mayor Xu Hao who is in charge of big data development, the greatest achievement as a result of having developed a big data industry is that it has given the people of Guiyang a much stronger sense of pride as well as confidence in the future of the city.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891164/Guiyang_Executive_Vice_Mayor.jpg