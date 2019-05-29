Microsoft "Cloud and Mobile Technology Incubation Program" launches in Zhaoqing

Zhaoqing Unicorn Field officially rolled out

GUANGZHOU and ZHAOQING, China, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Zhaoqing Science and Technology Innovation and Development Summit themed "Create the Future Intelligently with Science and Innovation as the Engine" was successfully held in Zhaoqing New Area on May 22, at which the Microsoft "Cloud and Mobile Technology Incubation Program" - Zhaoqing Cloud and Mobile Application Incubation Platform was officially launched. The incubation platform, dubbed "Unicorn Field", was jointly built by the Management Committee of Zhaoqing New Area and Microsoft China, and managed by Heungkong Cloud Science and Technology (Zhaoqing) Co., Ltd., with the goal of creating a mass innovation space with a focus on big data and artificial intelligence as the main areas for incubation. The first six incubated teams took the stage to receive the award.

The Microsoft "Cloud and Mobile Technology Incubation Program" launched in Zhaoqing will not only provide relevant professional incubation services for excellent incubation projects, but also introduce Microsoft's leading market resources and technical support worldwide, said Microsoft Innovation Alliance's chief strategy officer Dai Ziting.

Feng Jianlin, general manager of the Science and Innovation Center of Heungkong Group and CEO of Unicorn Field, said that as an independent brand within the science and innovation industry section of Heungkong Group, Unicorn Field, relying on the Heungkong International Technology Innovation Center, is committed to becoming a comprehensive leader in the development and management of a science and innovation ecosystem in the city. "Our unique pyramid enabling system is a nurturing platform for accelerating the growth of businesses and facilitating the transformation of local industries by connecting all the forces, elements and resources of science and innovation."

The Microsoft "Cloud and Mobile Technology Incubation Program" - Zhaoqing Cloud and Mobile Application Incubation Platform (Unicorn Field - Zhaoqing) will officially start operation, leveraging the advantages in terms of R&D simply by being located in Zhaoqing, while being well-integrated into high-tech and strategic emerging industries such as intelligent manufacturing, energy conservation, environmental protection and electric vehicles. The platform will focus on cloud computing, the Internet of Things, big data, artificial intelligence and 5G, introduce and incubate innovation and entrepreneurship teams and businesses, and provide them with professional services such as start-up space, shared facilities, technical services, consulting services, investment and financing, entrepreneurship guidance, and resource exchanges.

Zhaoqing is one of the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta and one of the key urban conglomerations in terms of the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. With an abundant availability of office space and its geographical location connecting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with the greater southwest region of China, Zhaoqing is also closely connected to Hong Kong. With the build out of the Greater Bay Area, the city plans make full use of its advantages to attract high-end resources from Hong Kong, accelerate its industrial transformation, and develop its economy especially through the application of scientific and technological solutions. Zhaoqing is planning to build the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Zhaoqing) Special Cooperation Pilot Zone, which has already been preliminarily approved by relevant provincial administrations of Guangdong. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, who attended the 21st meeting of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Co-Operation Joint Conference in Guangdong on 16-17 May, paid a special visit to Zhaoqing. On May 19, the Town Planning Board of Hong Kong also undertook an inspection tour of Zhaoqing, "In order to gain an in-depth understanding of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Zhaoqing) Special Cooperation Pilot Zone and the planning and construction of Zhaoqing Hong Kong City". The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and The Open University of Hong Kong both plan to set up campuses in Zhaoqing, according to public sources.

