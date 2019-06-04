Infosys Wins Pega Partner Excellence Award at PegaWorld 2019

BENGALURU, India, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys has been recognized by Pegasystems, the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, at the annual PegaWorld conference in Las Vegas for excellence in growth and delivery. Infosys won the Pega partner excellence award in recognition of their innovative practice development and continued investment in the growth of a strong delivery practice.

As a platinum partner of Pega, Infosys has implemented large-scale, high-quality, complex Digital Process Automation (DPA) platforms and solutions for customers embarking on their Pega journey. Since 2006, Infosys has implemented multiple transformation projects for Fortune 500 companies and has been at the forefront of designing and executing its own innovative solutions on the Pega PlatformTM. With its strong Pega credentials, solutions and accelerators, Infosys empowers global enterprises to achieve their business vision, by bringing robust customer ecosystem experiences to life with innovative and creative solutions based on actionable data insights.

Infosys has redesigned its practice from traditional Business Process Management (BPM) to Digital Process Automation Practice by stitching services across BPM, case management, real-time decision making, robotics, AI and ML. Infosys Digital Process Automation goes beyond process automation to enable true digital engagement. It entails simplifying the business process and enabling straight-through process across organizations, with access to real-time information and recommendations with digitized operations to support the end-to-end customer experience.

