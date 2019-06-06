CleverTap Expands into Southeast Asia With New Singapore Office To Better Serve Customers in the Region

The mobile engagement platform bolsters its global footprint, hires senior executive to oversee business in the region

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the full stack customer lifecycle management platform, announced the launch of its APAC headquarters in Singapore to support the growing demand for its services and solutions in the region. The new office will enable CleverTap to ensure new and existing customers get the high-level, hands-on customer support that has contributed to CleverTap's success.

CleverTap serves some of the biggest consumer apps in APAC including GO-JEK, Carousell, Zilingo, Scoot and Boost, and is used by other companies including Sony, Hotstar, Fandango, Discovery Kids! and Vodafone.

According to a report by the trade association GSMA, the region will add 424 million new mobile subscribers by 2025, bringing the total to 3.2 billion connections. For many in the region, mobile will be the primary method of connecting to the internet, making it an essential channel for B2C marketers to reach customers.

"With the increasing adoption of smartphones in Southeast Asia, demand tech apps such as urban ride-hailing, video streaming, food tech, fintech, etc… are seeing a growing need to communicate with consumers in a contextually relevant and personalized manner. We're now better positioned to help these rapidly growing consumer app marketers optimize their customer engagement strategies to significantly improve user retention," said Anand Jain, Chief Strategy Officer, CleverTap.

CleverTap is a customer lifecycle management platform that helps brands deliver delightful customer experiences at scale. Over 8,000 companies around the world, including GO-JEK, Carousell, Vodafone, Star, Sony, and Scoot trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of Singapore, San Francisco, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

