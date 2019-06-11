CZUR Launches Its Smart Notebook and Accompanying App to Better Digitize, Organize and Store Users' Ideas

SHENZHEN, China, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CZUR TECH CO., LTD, a leading smart hardware solution provider, launched its 'Purify' Smart Notebook, a new generation notebook powered by its CZUR App that enables users to scan, digitize and upload and safely preserve their valuable ideas, bills, flight tickets, newspaper clippings and more to the cloud. Aiming to streamline the digitalization of traditional written copies with flexibility and freedom that electronic devices failed to provide, the company has presented their latest solution on Kickstarter this week.

Featuring a minimalistic design and water-proof cover, the Purify notebook can synchronise all of users' data at the swipe of a finger with the specially designed and co-launched CZUR app offering a time-saving solution for organizing digital files. Equipped with Optical Character Recognition (OCR), the notebook can seamlessly work in tandem with the app to convert and digitize printed content with up to 95% accuracy. Once scanned, files can be automatically uploaded to the 10GB cloud server, which stores about 100 notebooks safely and securely.

Via the CZUR App's interface, users can organize and sort notes by name, time and page number. The sorting system can also be customized with hashtags, allowing keen writers to find articles with a simple category search.

To create a digital ecosystem where users are able to transmit their written work across various cloud-based storage services, the CZUR App can be integrated with other everyday tools such as Google Drive, Evernote, Dropbox, OneNote, OneDrive, iCloud, Trello and Email to give users ultimate flexibility at the click of a button.

About CZUR

Founded in 2013, CZUR develops smart hardware solutions for enterprises and individuals. Its smart office appliances include the latest technologies and human touch to improve work efficiency in work environments fundamentally. Its product lines cover hardware, PC services, cloud services, web services, app development, and algorithms. It holds multiple patents that have spring from its hardware R&D center in Shenzhen, manufacturing factory in Dongguan, software development center in Dalian, and algorithm research lab in Chengdu. At CZUR, people believe that non-stop innovation and creativity will provide offices with practical solutions that offer human warmth.

