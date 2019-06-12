Tech Spend Outside IT Department Creates Opportunities, but Opens Back Door to Potential Security and Consumer Trust Risks, Finds World's Largest Technology Leadership Survey by Harvey Nash/KPMG

2019 Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey, of over 3,600 IT leaders, finds business-led IT is creating more value than ever before, but with it comes a need for better governance

Security and privacy risks rise for those business heads that sidestep the direct control of the IT department

Up to 1 in 5 jobs are set to go to robots, but new jobs will compensate, say 69% of CIOs

LONDON, June 12 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost two-thirds (63%) of organizations now allow technology to be managed outside the IT department, a shift that brings with it both significant business advantages and increased privacy and security risks. When IT spend is managed away from the direct control of the CIO companies are twice as likely to have multiple security areas exposed, and more likely to become a victim of a major cyber-attack.

The largest technology leadership survey in the world, 2019 Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey, analyzing responses from organizations with a combined technology spend of over US$250bn, reveals for those organizations where the IT team is formally involved in decision making around business-led IT, business advantages include improving time to market new products (52% more likely to be 'significantly better than their competitors') and employee experience (38% more likely to be 'significantly better than their competitors').

"In an age where anyone with a smartphone and credit card can set up an IT system, there are both incredible opportunities and major risks. Those enterprises that get the balance right between innovation and governance will be the winners," said Albert Ellis, CEO of Harvey Nash. "At the same time, boards are asking their CIO and technology team to prioritize automation of jobs. How organizations adapt to automation will increasingly become a priority, and many are not at all ready."

Steve Bates, Global Leader, CIO Advisory Centre of Excellence, KPMG International, said, "There is no longer business strategy and technology strategy, it's simply strategy with technology driving it. This research clearly shows that organizations putting technology in the hands of value-creators and connecting the front, middle and back office are winning in the market. The future of IT is a customer obsessed, well governed, connected enterprise."

Full release here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701606/Harvey_Nash_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701558/KPMG_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:

David Pippett, ProServ PR david@proservpr.com +44-(0)7899-798197

Michelle ThomasHarvey Nashmichelle.thomas@harveynash.com +44-(0)20-7333-2677

Amy GreenshieldsKPMG International +1-416-777-8749 amygreenshields@kpmg.ca