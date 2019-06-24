Infosys Announces Strategic Partnership With Toyota Material Handling Europe

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE). As IT services partner, Infosys will help TMHE in its digital transformation journey by facilitating transformation to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services, digital workplace, infrastructure management and a dedicated data center operation. MJÖLBY, Sweden and BANGALORE, India, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE). As IT services partner, Infosys will help TMHE in its digital transformation journey by facilitating transformation to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services, digital workplace, infrastructure management and a dedicated data center operation.

Infosys will help drive innovation and optimization agenda backed by Next Generation AI and automation solutions and deliver a future ready landscape for TMHE.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to be working with TMHE in their digital transformation journey. By offering end-to-end services leveraging our deep expertise in executing complex programs, we will assist TMHE modernize its legacy applications, bolster agility and drive efficiencies. The establishment of a data center to focus on TMHE's needs is an integral part of our commitment to find unique solutions and models to drive operational excellence for our clients."

Johan Kroon, CIO, Toyota Material Handling Europe, said, "As a leading industrial technology company, we are committed to constantly innovating to accelerate our digital transformation and leveraging the potential of new technologies to enhance our competitiveness and cost optimization efforts. We are happy to partner with Infosys in this endeavour and look forward to scaling new heights together."

