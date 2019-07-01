Prysmian Launches New 525 kV HVDC Cable Technologies for More Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly Power Transmission

Qualification testing of P-Laser and XLPE cable systems successfully completed

MILAN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has made a significant step in advancing cable technology to enable more efficient, reliable and eco-friendly power transmission over long distances. After completing one-year qualification testing in accordance with international standards, the Group introduces two new 525 kV extruded land cable systems, one qualified with P-Laser and one with XLPE insulation. These cable systems are designed at a higher voltage level and with large conductor cross-sections to provide optimal technical solutions for long distance high power transmission with minimized land use.

2 emissions by up to 30% * . P-Laser is fully compatible with existing HVDC cables and accessories and has over 30,000 km manufacturing experience in other types of power cable networks. The P-Laser qualified cable system employs a Prysmian in-house developed material, called HPTE (High Performance Thermoplastic Elastomer) with proven enhanced characteristics, namely increased thermal performance, higher intrinsic reliability and greater productivity, making it the best solution for HVDC transmission lines at the highest voltage levels. The XLPE qualified cable system uses a new insulation compound specific for HVDC application. Both technologies have also successfully passed type tests at 600 kV and represent the next generation solutions for land cable systems that underpin Prysmian Group's ability to provide reliable systems for the challenges of power transmission.

"This new milestone is a significant step forward for power transmission systems and the development of innovative and sustainable cable solutions in the industry," declared Hakan Ozmen, EVP, Projects Business Unit, Prysmian Group. "The 525 kV cable systems can be an effective solution for the planned German HVDC Corridor projects, providing the TSOs (TenneT, 50Hertz, TransnetBW and Amprion) with two proven technologies able to connect the wind generation-rich regions of northern Germany to the major consumption areas in the South, reducing the required land usage and ensuring a lower environmental impact," concluded Ozmen.

Prysmian Group is playing a key role in the connection of German offshore wind farms to the mainland, having supplied and installed multiple turnkey HVDC & HVAC systems across the German waters, with a track record of 4,100 km of HVDC submarine and land cables and more than 1,000 installed cable accessories.

"Prysmian Group has a long-standing experience in a wide range of applications, and has always been at the forefront of HVDC cable technology. We are committed to long-term leadership in the High Voltage and Submarine Cables market. We are focusing our R&D efforts to go extra steps to develop reliable materials and process technologies to address our customers' needs in this area," stated Srinivas Siripurapu, EVP and Chief R&D Officer, Prysmian Group.

* calculated with a simplified LCA methodology. calculated with a simplified LCA methodology.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales exceeding €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.