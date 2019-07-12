Microsoft announces investments to broaden opportunities for partners

Ahead of Microsoft Inspire, company shares how it is tuning partner investments for the cloud era, including updates to Teams, Dynamics 365, Azure

REDMOND, Washington, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Microsoft Corp. announced new investments in technologies and programs designed to support its partner ecosystem. The investments are aimed at helping optimize Microsoft's partner engagement for the cloud era.

"Customers and partners alike continue to move to the cloud and accelerate their digital transformation, leading us to new and different levels of partnership," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president of Microsoft's One Commercial Partner group. "Our portfolio of programs, offers and resources for companies partnering with Microsoft is transforming to help them capitalize on this opportunity."

Investments in products and programs

Broadening partner opportunity

Since the inception of Microsoft's co-sell program 24 months ago, the program has seen $9.5 billion in annual contracted partner revenue. The investments announced this week are designed to build on that opportunity:

