Dusk Network Announces Listing of DUSK Token on Bitfinex, Bittrex International and Ethfinex

Listings on leading exchanges follow recent $8.1 million raise by Amsterdam based Dusk Network

Dusk Network , a cryptographically transparent digital ledger, has announced today that its cryptocurrency, DUSK (ERC-20) token, has been listed on the digital asset trading platforms Bitfinex, Bittrex International and Ethfinex. The announcement makes Dusk Network the first Dutch blockchain project with a token listed on the iFinex exchanges. The token is available to the user bases of Bitfinex, Bittrex International and Ethfinex from July 11th, 2019. AMSTERDAM, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Emanuele Franconi, Founder and Tech Lead of Dusk Network, said, "The listing of the DUSK token on the leading exchanges Bitfinex, Bittrex International and Ethfinex, marks a significant milestone for Dusk Network. Since our inception in early 2018, we have strived to transform the digital asset ecosystem by lowering barriers to entry, and vastly improving confidentially, all while ensuring regulatory compliance. Looking into the future, we're excited to build on this momentum and bring our global financial ledger to the public."

The Amsterdam based Dusk Network is a privacy-oriented blockchain protocol that aims to streamline the issuance of digital securities and automate trading compliance with the world's first programmable and confidential securities. Leveraging zero-knowledge proof technology, Dusk Network can be used by developers to create various consumer and enterprise use-cases that require strong privacy, auditability and compliance features. Companies and projects will use the open-source network to create decentralised applications while adhering to strict compliance requirements.

Olymp Capital , the first comprehensive European asset management fund dedicated to blockchain and crypto assets. In December 2018, Dusk Network raised a total of $8.1 million through a private sale and was the first project to make their tokens available on Tokinex, a platform by Ethfinex & Bitfinex. During this raise, Dusk Network secured funding from, the first comprehensive European asset management fund dedicated to blockchain and crypto assets.

Christophe De Courson, CEO of Luxembourg based Olymp Capital S.A, said, "In building the Olymp Capital portfolio, we look for projects that boast strong leadership teams, potential to solve real-world problems through decentralized technology, and -- most importantly -- deliver on their vision. Dusk Network has exceeded our expectations across the board and we are confident in its future direction. We believe that ongoing momentum will allow Dusk Network to fulfil its goal of reshaping the financial ecosystem."