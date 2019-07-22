Zhiyun Announces CRANE-M2, the Most Versatile Compact Stabilizer

Multi-device compatibility, great portability, infinite possibilities

SHENZHEN, China, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhiyun, the world's leading gimbal manufacturer, is pleased to announce the compact and versatile CRANE-M2 camera stabilizer. The CRANE-M2's unprecedented all-in-one design can work with multiple devices including compact digital cameras, light mirrorless cameras, mobile phones, and action cameras. With enhanced camera control via WiFi and Bluetooth, inspirational new video-making modes, long eight-hour battery life, fingertip control, and the ease-of-use of its intuitive OLED display, the CRANE-M2 is a revolution in affordable camera stabilization technology.

One stabilizer to rule them all

Traditionally, artists had to use different stabilizers for different kinds of equipment, which increases their costs and the weight and complexity of their working tools. The CRANE-M2 is a single stabilizer that works with multiple devices (a dedicated accessory is required for mounting mobile phones or action cameras).

Compact, portable, easy

The smart balancing system of the CRANE-M2 is an answer to adjust the fast pace of the filming world. CRANE-M2' s new quick release plate makes it much easier to remove the camera from the stabilizer and remount the camera. The scale mark and positioning memory lock mean that balancing and setup only taking seconds, so users won't miss a shot while recalibrating. For easy portability, the unique pin and latch design also prevent the axes from swinging around during storage, which let the CRANE-M2 fold up and lock quickly to fit into a backpack or even a pocket.

The CRANE-M2 is small and compact while still having powerful motors to deal with multiple devices or scenarios. The handle provides a comfortable grip and gives an easy access to all the controls right on the handle. For example, with a single push of the slider on the handle, users can zoom to capture smooth footage at a distance. Meanwhile, a glance at the bright, intuitive OLED display is enough to see the gimbal mode, Bluetooth and WiFi status, battery level and other important parameters.

Take control and expand your creative palette

As well as the three basic modes Pan Follow (PF), Follow (F) and Lock (L), Zhiyun's CRANE-M2 offers some inspiring features for even more creativity. Full-Range POV Mode allows 360 degree synchronous movement on all three axes, providing an unprecedented visual experience for the creator. Vortex Mode gives video makers the freedom to create 360-degree-barrel shots in all dimensions. Go Mode is ideal for sports and movements because it allows a fast pan or tilt to capture fast moving subjects like a football player or a flying bird, without missing anything. And Selfie mode allows users to turn the camera 180 degrees quickly - perfect for vloggers.

Expand and connect

CRANE-M2' s WiFi and Bluetooth features provide seamless wireless camera control through the gimbal handle and Zhiyun's exclusive app. The ZY PLAY app opens a new world of film-making, as well as remote control, and advanced functions including time-lapse, panorama and Vertigo shot.

CRANE-M2's convenient 1/4-inch threaded holes makes it easy to attach audio, lighting and monitoring equipment to make a personal mobile studio complete. The battery runtime is up to 8 hours, that can keep everything working non-stop. CRANE-M2 itself can charge cameras, phones and other devices, and it can also be charged from a power bank or other sources.

Pricing and availability

Zhiyun official stores and at authorized retailers in Europe including WEX Photo Video (UK); Media Markt (Germany); ZHIYUN Spain & Portugal Official Store Zhiyun' s new CRANE-M2 retails at €289/£259 and will be available for sale atand at authorized retailers in Europe including(UK);(Germany);

https://www.zhiyun-tech.com/cranem2 For more information on all features of CRANE-M2, please visit:

