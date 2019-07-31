Curvature Appoints Tech Industry Veteran Yehia Maaty Omar CEO

Former Xerox Exec Brings Extensive Strategic, Operational and Leadership Experience to Drive Growth and Profitability of Independent IT Services and Third-Party Maintenance

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curvature, the world's largest provider of Third Party Maintenance (TPM) and multi-vendor IT lifecycle services, today announced the appointment of IT industry veteran Yehia Maaty Omar as its new CEO. He also has been appointed to Curvature's Board of Directors.

A seasoned technology leader, Omar brings a strong record of executive management and IT services experience to Curvature along with a proven ability to transform global services organizations to achieve significant revenue growth. Previously, Omar was corporate SVP and Chief Delivery Officer for Xerox Corporation, where he led worldwide technology and service delivery operations for all products and services through an integrated value-chain organization, including technology field services and global remote support centers.

During his 26-year career with Xerox, Omar held various leadership positions, such as President of Developing Markets Operations, which included 140 countries around the world; as well as Vice President and Region General Manager of Latin America and the Caribbean. Earlier in his career, he served in a variety of senior positions within the EMEA region, including country general manager and regional head of sales and marketing. Omar consistently demonstrated success in driving market expansions while building out capabilities to sustain business growth and advance market leadership.

"I'm excited to join Curvature and leverage my experience to make an immediate impact in leading the company forward and delivering world-class IT support and services to our clients around the world," said Omar. "Organizations around the globe increasingly demand greater flexibility and more affordable options for IT services and support. Not only can Curvature provide the end-to-end IT support services they need, our established global footprint ensures consistency and service delivery excellence."

In May, Curvature expanded its global presence with the opening of its Sydney, Australia, office to reinforce its maintenance, advanced hardware replacement and complete IT asset lifecycle management under a consolidated worldwide contract. The company has offices in 12 countries with more than 100 staffed service centers and over 600 parts locations globally.

"Yehia's appointment as CEO will strengthen Curvature's ability to deliver our short-term operational goals and long-range business vision as the undisputed global leader of TPM and vendor-agnostic IT services," said Don Grantham, Chairman of the Board for Curvature. "His background and global experience will prove instrumental in helping us extend our market leadership while accelerating business success at scale."

With more than 15,000 customers worldwide, Curvature is significantly larger in size and services scope than its closest competitors. The company conducts business in 20 languages, ensuring world-class support for organizations striving to maximize savings and optimize efficiency on their maintenance and diversified IT support services.

www.curvature.com . About CurvatureAs the global leader in independent IT support, products and services, Curvature is transforming how companies manage, maintain and upgrade equipment and support for multi-vendor, multinational networks and data centers. At a time of competing IT priorities and digital transformations, companies need to be nimble, efficient and smart in how they invest in IT and business innovation. A strategic partner with more than 15,000 organizations globally, Curvature specializes in de­livering 24x7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement and complete lifecycle management of networking and data center equipment under one global contract from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit