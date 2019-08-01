Penta Security Releases Crypto Node Service for Financial Corporations

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penta Security, a company acknowledged as the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia by Frost & Sullivan and the APAC market share leader in the WAF industry, web, IoT, and data security solutions, released PALLET Node Service that allows various cryptocurrency nodes to be managed in cloud environments.

It is known to be vital for financial corporations to build and run its own blockchain node in order to provide services related to cryptocurrencies. A simple way of managing nodes by using an open-source can be feasible, however, at times of emergency such as system errors or hard forks, it requires at least developer-level knowledge to solve the issues. In addition, it is even more complicated to directly build and manage the node system since the existing cryptocurrencies have different nodes that are being stored and sent.

Penta Security's PALLET Node Service not only reduces the time to build the node but also provides management services for corporations that are in the process of expanding its fin-tech services to blockchain-based services. The service also utilizes GSLB (Global Server Load Balancing) function for further stabilized service management. It informs the corporation to use the fastest responding server out of 25 regions including the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia and maintains stabilized service even at any server loss.

PALLET Node Service provides real-time updates of symptoms and general management state after careful monitoring as well as a transaction history server where corporations can easily check transaction records of each wallet. Furthermore, by adopting WAF service from Cloudbric, a company specializing in cloud security, it blocks all kinds of web attacks including APT and DDoS. Cloudbric is Klaytn's (Kakao Blockchain Platform) security partner and is on the verge of launching an app service for blockchain security.

"Financial corporations will be able to provide more efficient and stable blockchain fin-tech service by adopting PALLET Node Service," said Minwoo Nam, Head of Blockchain Development of Penta Security. He assured that Penta Security, as the leader in the industry, is taking the initiative at building the sustainable blockchain ecosystem. PALLET Node Service to be the first, as well as advancing quality in various node developments and supports to come.

