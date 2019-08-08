Comscore Receives First-Ever Certification for Mobile Web Viewability

Leading industry owned auditor ABC confirms Comscore validated Campaign Essentials™ (vCE®) compliant with JICWEBS Viewability Principles

RESTON, Virginia, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that its validated Campaign Essentials™ (vCE®) solution is the first product to receive ABC certification for mobile web viewability, including for both display and video. The certification underscores Comscore's commitment to providing advertisers, agencies and publishers with trusted data that drives informed transactions in the market.

Comscore's vCE® is a holistic ad and audience validation solution that provides real-time insights to improve the performance of advertising campaigns across display, video and mobile devices. Unlike other solutions, vCE® provides validated and unduplicated accounting of impressions, including with ads delivered in-view and in brand-safe environments, absent of invalid traffic, and to the intended target audience.

As part of the audit process, ABC tested and verified that vCE® performed across several mobile-specific behaviors, including scrolling and watching mobile videos. Comscore's certificate confirms that vCE® counts viewable impressions in mobile web environments.

"With mobile viewing continuing to rise, advertisers are spending more in this medium and need to understand their return on investment," said Larry Goldstein, vice president, measurement standards compliance at Comscore. "We're excited to continue building products that bring trust and transparency to the market, and this certification is an important milestone in our efforts to deliver quality audience reporting."

"The industry is looking for reliable third-party measurement that itself has been independently verified, and we're delighted that our auditing services against the JICWEBS Viewability Principles are helping to build trust in this way," Simon Redlich, chief executive at ABC. "We congratulate Comscore on becoming the first company to have a product audited for viewability in our mobile environment."

About Comscore Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, click here.

About ABCABC is a leading industry-owned auditor for media products and services, with specialist skills in digital ad trading. Through our experienced teams we provide an independent service checking compliance across a range of media standards. Our rigorous auditing of multiple business types underpins the work of other Standards setters such as BARB, JICWEBS and TAG. Our logo stands for quality and trust in media, empowering our £22bn industry to trade with confidence. ABC was the first Joint Industry Currency (JIC) to be created in the United Kingdom. JICs are owned and developed by the industry - advertisers, agencies and media owners - to provide transparent and impartial data, standards and/or services for each medium. JICWEBS oversees the independent development of Good Practice and Standards for digital ad trading, with the aim of increasing transparency and trust in how digital advertising is bought and sold.

