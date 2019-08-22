Plug and Play Congratulates the 123 Startups Selected for their Fall 2019 Batches

Plug and Play , in collaboration with their partners, has hand-selected 123 startups to participate in their Fall 2019 accelerator batches. The selected companies will take part in a three month program revolving around the Brand & Retail , Cybersecurity , Energy & Sustainability , Fintech , Food & Beverage , New Materials & Packaging , and Supply Chain & Logistics industries. The full list of selected startups can be viewed on Plug and Play's website: http://bit.ly/pnpfall2019 SUNNYVALE, California, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --, in collaboration with their partners, has hand-selected 123 startups to participate in their Fall 2019 accelerator batches. The selected companies will take part in a three month program revolving around the, andindustries. The full list of selected startups can be viewed on Plug and Play's website:

"I am incredibly excited to welcome the new batch of startups to our Plug and Play ecosystem," says Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "The connections made throughout our programs will give startups the tools to transform these industries. I look forward to seeing how they will help increase efficiency and advance the markets forward."

During the three month curriculum, startups will be exposed to a business development program where they will have the opportunity to participate in private dealflow sessions, exclusive networking events, focus weeks, mentor sessions, and pitch polishing. Plug and Play hosted over 1,500 deal flow sessions in 2018, which lead to a large number of pilots, POCs, and investments between the corporations and startups.

Plug and Play's vision is to make innovation open to anyone, anywhere. This September, they will continue the expansion of their global reach to include locations in Bangkok, Thailand (September 17th) and São Paulo, Brazil (September 18th).

Plug and Play does not take equity from startups for program participation. Graduation for these batches will commence October 22nd-24th at Plug and Play's Fall Summit 2019. This event is invite-only and will also feature startups from their new Media & Advertising program.

About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

