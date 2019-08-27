UNISOC Unveils Fully Upgraded Octa-Core SoC Tiger T618 with Powerful Image and AI Capabilities

BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, a leading global supplier of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets today launched Tiger T618, the new Octa-core architecture LTE mobile platform featuring fully upgraded image processing and AI capabilities to provide an unparalleled smartphone experience for users around the world.

UNISOC Tiger T618 is based on 12nm process and combines two 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex-A75 and six 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 processors with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. The high-performance smartphone platform delivers eye-popping image quality, boasts the fifth-generation of UNISOC-proprietary Image Engine Vivimagic 5.0, integrated Tri-core ISP, and supports the popular 48-megapixel camera. With fully upgraded image processing algorithms and innovative AI Tunning tools, Tiger T618 offers users a superior shooting experience.

To deliver an evolved photography experience, UNISOC Tiger T618 SoC includes a range of impressive features, including:

The UNISOC Tiger T618 supports Android Neural Network API (NNAPI), enabling third-party application developers to implement multiple AI functions more efficiently and economically.

In terms of display, Tiger T618 features a wide gamut color management system and an intelligent context recognition system that is capable of customized natural color temperature adjustment, brightness adaptation, dynamic definition enhancement and other image quality adjustment features. Daylight visual enhancement and dynamic contrast enhancement technology allow users to enjoy a high-quality display in both indoor and outdoor environments. Blue-light suppression adjustment, adaptive screen brightness control, and intelligent resolution switching technologies helps to protect user's eyes.

For wireless communication, Tiger T618 supports six wireless radio modes, TDD-LTE / FDD-LTE/TD-SCDMA/WCDMA/CDMA2000/GSM. It also supports Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS) technologies allowing both SIM slots to support 4G performance and VoLTE, ViLTE, HD voice and video calling.