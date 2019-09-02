L4MS Announces a New Open Call for Fund Automate Intra-factory Logistics Experiments With Up to €250,000

The best applicants will get access to matchmaking activities with system integrators and mobile robot manufacturers, funding up to €250,000 per experiment. The Open Call closes the submission period on November 30th.

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L4MS second Open Call for Application Experiments aiming to validate the cost-effective and rapid deployment of mobile robots in manufacturing SMEs and Mid-Caps through virtualization. The AEs will be conducted by using OPIL (Open Platform for Innovations in Logistics) integration platform and 3D simulator, for which free licenses and complete guidance will be offered by L4MS and supported by the EU Commission initiative for digitalising the manufacturing industry, I4MS.

L4MS provides complete virtualization of logistics automation with OPIL together with a 3D simulator, to enable cost-effective deployment of exceptionally small and flexible logistics solutions requiring no infrastructure change, no production downtime and no in-house expertise. L4MS's goal is to reduce the setup cost and time of mobile robots for manufacturing SMEs. The experiments will help to confirm if the platform really contributes to the reduction of the installation, deployment, and configuration by a factor of 10.

The proposals should address the barriers faced by the manufacturing SMEs in automatization of the logistics processes and material flow in the factories and develop suitable solutions, including Hybrid (human-robot) and interactive logistics systems, Highly configurable (multi-vendor) logistics systems, and Fully autonomous logistics systems. L4MS partners will aim to select the most ambitious projects showing the highest potential as global businesses.

What is OPIL?

OPIL is meant to enable the development of value-added services for the logistics sector in small-scale Industry 4.0 contexts such as those of manufacturing SMEs. In fact, it provides an easily deployable suite of applications for the rapid development of complete logistics solutions, including components for task scheduling, path planning, automatic factory layout generation and navigation. OPIL also provides connectivity to equipment for optimal material handling on the factory floor, including: AGVs, forklifts, workers, and sensors as well as IT infrastructure of the factory as various warehouse management and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems.

More information about I4MS

I4MS, ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SMEs, is a European initiative supporting manufacturing SMEs and mid-caps in the widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in their business operations. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 768631

