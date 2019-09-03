Finquest Announces the Opening of a New Office in Paris

PARIS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since opening its European offices last year, Finquest has seen an increased demand from European-based Private Equity firms and Corporate Buyers seeking acquisition targets. The opening of its Paris office will now enable Finquest to be closer to its clients in the French-speaking markets.

Finquest has a unique ability to identify acquisition targets across Europe, North America and Asia using big data and AI and to introduce its clients to highly targeted off-market opportunities across sectors and geographies.

According to Tanguy Lesselin, CEO: "Most markets are much more fragmented than even industry experts realize. We are already working with French corporates and PE firms and are delighted to now have a permanent presence in this very active market."

Philippe Risacher, who will head the new French team and be responsible for the Corporate segment, stated: "Finquest's value proposition in the M&A space is very unique and will enable Corporates to be more proactive in the implementation of their M&A roadmap."

Veera Somersalmi, who will head the Private Equity segment, added: "Finquest brings a breath of fresh air and innovation to deal origination for the private equity industry by supporting a more dynamic and efficient management of the investment life cycle"

Veera Somersalmi brings over 20+ years of experience in Private Equity having spent most of her career raising various types of funds including PE, Private Debt, Infrastructure, and Fund of Funds covering both the French and Nordic markets.

Philippe Risacher brings 30 years of experience in the Capital Markets space, having most recently headed the European sales team of a corporate business providing bespoke Investor Relations and M&A services to clients across EMEA.

About Finquest

Finquest is the premier big data and AI company focused on identifying and connecting its clients with relevant off-market acquisition and investment opportunities across the globe.

With a unique company database being constantly updated and enhanced through a broad-spectrum implementation of crawlers and AI, Finquest provides targeted, curated and actionable introductions to its clients in the private company space.

With Finquest, clients can broaden their market access, whilst maintaining complete confidentiality throughout the process.

Finquest is headquartered in Singapore, and has offices in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg and Paris.