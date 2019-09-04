Servers.com to Provide Worldwide Infrastructure for Gameye

Servers.com has announced that Gameye has chosen them as a service partner of choice to power the future of online multiplayer games. LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hosting platformhas announced thathas chosen them as a service partner of choice to power the future of online multiplayer games.

Gameye focuses on delivering scalable multiplayer infrastructure for multiplayer games. They are a new entrant in the Managed Game Server hosting space and need reliable supply chain to prepare for global growth to support their quickly expanding client base.

Servers.com will allow Gameye to spin up capacity quickly around the world, relying less on the more expensive cloud platforms like AWS, GCP and Azure. They will also receive high touch account support team which allows them to offer more services than they would on their own.

Servers.com serves customers across the globe, in a variety of industries. Customers choose Servers.com because of its industry leading 40-minute provisioning time for bare-metal servers in Data Centers geographically distributed around the world, which gives players and end users a low latency, high quality experience.

"Whilst I've only been working with Gameye for a short time, I've already witnessed the technology and creativity of their team in action, and I'm very confident that they have built something very special," said Isaac Douglas, Chief Revenue Officer of Servers.com. "We are proud to count them in our customer and partner base, and I look forward to what we can build together."

"Game Studios want the best for their gamers and by adding Servers.com's capacity to our worldwide infrastructure, those studios now have an even bigger reach. Our technology makes sure it deploys game sessions in the most cost-effective way, whilst maintaining the best player experience, "said Sebastiaan Heijne, CEO Gameye. "I'm very confident we will see a lot of matches being run on the reliable and high-performance infrastructure of Servers.com."

Servers.com is a global IaaS hosting platform that provides automated server infrastructure. It offers a diversity of bare-metal and cloud computing services with business tools in one package. The company empowers businesses of all sizes by providing access to premium server hosting solutions around the world. Servers.com is headquartered in Amsterdam and currently operates 14 Data Centers in 10 cities on 4 continents.