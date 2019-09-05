TVT.media: IFA 2019 - The Leading Global Consumer Electronics Trade Fair Will Start in Berlin

IFA video footage for journalists available at the IFA Global Broadcast Center

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The IFA in Berlin is the globally leading trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances. In 2019, the fair will take place from September 6 to September 11 at the fairgrounds of Messe Berlin.

The worldwide leading brands will present their latest consumer electronics and household appliances products and numerous innovations.

One of the trends of 2019: artificial intelligence. Many types of devices are operated by digital self-learning systems. Besides, screens will most likely become real eye-catchers again. Flexible OLED displays or tablets that can be folded to half size usher in a new era. This, year, robots are also attracting attention. On the one hand, they can serve as entertainers. On the other hand, their use to support health care is really striking.

Over the past two years, IFA NEXT has developed into a successful innovation platform for start-ups. Innovative companies and research institutes will meet here to present their ideas for the markets of the future. This year's novelty: there will be an official Global Innovation Partner. Japan will be the first partner country to showcase innovations from this high-tech nation.

Shift Automotive is back! The new Future Mobility Convention will take place as part of the IFA 2019 on September 10 and 11. The focus will be on new technologies that will change mobility.

The media partner TVT.media will be supplying journalists with comprehensive moving-image material covering IFA 2019. Material on trade fair impressions and interviews with exhibitors and industry experts will be obtainable at the Global Broadcast Center.

http://www.ifa-gbc.com

https://www.presseportal.de/nr/74271/video Video available at:

