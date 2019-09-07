HONOR Band 5: A stylish and practical smart band offering superior performance

[1] in UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain and other markets. BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smartphone brand HONOR today announced strong sales results for the HONOR Band 5, with a 387% YoY growth in shipments of the device in overseas markets in August, when compared to its predecessor. Boasting a 0.95" AMOLED Full Colour touchscreen, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, multiple sports and fitness modes and eight customised watch faces, the device is available to purchase for a RRP around €30in UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain and other markets.

24/7 Health Monitoring

[2] Powered by the latest HUAWEI TruSeen™ 3.0 heart rate technology, the HONOR Band 5 provides more accurate, 24-hour real-time continuous heart rate monitoring to help users keep track of their health and fitness. The heart rate monitor doesn't flash at night, preventing night light interference while also featuring a heart rate alert which vibrates and flashes to alert users when their real-time heart rate exceeds the pre-set limits.

[3] The HONOR Band 5 also features TruSleep™ technology which automatically records light, deep and REMsleep and monitors users' sleep quality. Supported by Huawei AI technology and certified by the Center for Dynamical Biomarkers at Harvard Medical School, TruSleep™ precisely identifies six common sleep disorders and offers more than 200 customised suggestions to improve sleep quality. Compared to previous generation models, performance is enhanced with an accuracy of up to 96.3%.

Professional Fitness Tracker

The HONOR Band 5 is water resistant in depths of up to 50 meters and records the numbers of strokes, speed, distance, intervals, calories burnt and average SWOLF for a range of swimming styles, to help users track their progress and improve their swimming technique.

The device is a reliable exercise companion, closely tracking users' workouts and providing recommendations for improvement. It supports a variety of outdoor and indoor activities, including outdoor running, indoor treadmill, outdoor riding, indoor cycling, free training, walking, swimming, elliptical trainer, rowing machine and indoor walking.

Convenient Characters All-in-one

Equipped with a 0.95" AMOLED Full Colour touchscreen, the HONOR Band 5's screen resolution of 240x 120 pixels at 282 PPI is easy to read, even under direct sunlight. A single charge provides 14-days of normal usage.

When paired with a smartphone, the HONOR Band 5 also alerts users of incoming calls, SMS, email and SNS notifications. A remote-control function allows users to capture photos from both the rear and front cameras of the phone in a single click. When Bluetooth is activated, users are even able to locate the paired phone via the "Find phone" function.

George Zhao, the President of HONOR, said, "HONOR's users are incredibly active and dynamic. They enjoy wearable devices which not only enrich their lives but also allow them to express their personal style. The HONOR Band 5 is designed to meet these needs, offering a stylish design which doubles up as a heart rate monitor and fitness tracker, all in one practical, fashionable accessory."

The HONOR Band 5 was crowned the number one seller on Flipkart, selling out within five days of launching in India. Following its success in India, the HONOR Band 5 will be available to purchase from multiple channels across the UK including O2, Argos and Asda, with other markets to follow.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

