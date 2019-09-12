BitHarp Launches New Mining Rigs - Lyre Miner and Harp Miner

www.bitharp.com ), a renowned cryptocurrency manufacturer, has released two new high-performance liquid mining rigs with advanced features and improved usage capabilities. Named Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, the mining rigs display significant benefits including a high hash rate and large profits. WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitHarp Group Limited (), a renowned cryptocurrency manufacturer, has released two new high-performance liquid mining rigs with advanced features and improved usage capabilities. Named Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, the mining rigs display significant benefits including a high hash rate and large profits.

Lyre Miner Hash Rate

Bitcoin 335 TH/sLitecoin 55 GH/sEthereum 14 GH/sDash 9 TH/s

Lyre Miner is a powerful mining rig with a compact build designed to fit in limited spaces. The rig offers user-friendly features such as a touch screen interface to operate and monitor with ease. With a 600W power consumption.

Harp Miner Hash Rate

Bitcoin 2000 TH/sLitecoin 300 GH/sEthereum 75 GH/sDash 50 TH/s

Harp Miner, is a direct liquid Cooling (DLC) rig that is built to provide maximized security and fault tolerance. Harp Miner eliminates risks associated with liquid cooling creating a safe, secure and budget friendly way to mine. Harp Miner has a power consumption of only 2400W .

Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are designed and configured to be used by the average investor and both products deliver ROI in one month ."BitHarp products are a new revolution in the cryptocurrency market because it gives the opportunity to any kind of investor to be on profit after a month," said Daniel Cox, the Engineering Director of BitHarp.

www.bitharp.com By combining easy-to-operate user interfaces with powerful functionality, BitHarp has created the ideal mining rigs for anyone interested in cryptocurrency mining. According to BitHarp, all you have to do is plug it in. The Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are available for quick delivery through

About BitHarp

BitHarp is a New Zealand based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible Mining rigs built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.