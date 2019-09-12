Infosys Announces the Launch of the Live Enterprise Suite

Helps incumbent enterprises to accelerate their digital innovation journey

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled the Infosys Live Enterprise Suite, a comprehensive set of platforms, solutions and digital services that help incumbent enterprises to accelerate their digital innovation journey. The Live Enterprise Suite enables organizations to drive process agility, deliver customer delight and enhance ecosystem value – all in real time.

The Infosys Live Enterprise Suite helps enterprises:

Key Capabilities

Architected to scale on cloud native technologies and open source software, all modular components of the Infosys Live Enterprise Suite reside in the Service Store – a one stop shop for platforms, solutions and services. All applications that organizations need are provisioned through the Service Store seamlessly. Infosys Live Enterprise Suite can be used across all industries for corporate functions like human resources, finance, sales, marketing, legal, and industry specific solutions.

Infosys has been using the Live Enterprise Suite internally since April 2019. Over 30,000 employees have been onboarded through launchpad, more than 150,000 employees are realizing personal productivity benefits and over 200,000 employees are on the learning platform. It has reduced project setup time by 12X, reimagined employee experience by optimizing 100+ employee applications to three mobile apps, driven over 12 million transactions and achieved 80% reduction in ticket numbers. Infosys has curated these best practices and services and it is now available for clients and can be integrated into any enterprise's IT landscape.

"For enterprises, the journey to digital transformation is a complex one. With Live Enterprise Suite, Infosys is providing a structured brownfield approach to digital transformation programs. Live Enterprise focuses on process re-engineering, UX, and making use of existing digital technologies," said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Research Manager at NelsonHall. He added "Infosys has internally adopted its Live Enterprise Suite as part of its transformation journey, and realized benefits in its workforce productivity and UX."

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys said, "Over the past several quarters, we have embarked on a transformational journey to reinvent the way we do business. While focusing on delivering the best digital technologies to clients, we have diligently been using those very same capabilities to accelerate productivity for our employees, by providing them seamless user experiences and learning platforms, constructing our Live Enterprise. As we take these platforms, solutions and services to customers, through the Live Enterprise Suite, we will provide them agility, increased productivity, zero-latency in process, driving hyper productivity and continuous learning."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

