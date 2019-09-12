The Army of Network-Based Threats Continues to Advance

CenturyLink Threat Report Reveals Top Attacks and How to Protect Your Network

MONROE, Louisana, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberthreats are escalating faster than many organizations can identify, block and mitigate them. Visibility into the expanding threat landscape is imperative, but according to a new threat report released by CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), it is even more essential to act.

"As companies focus on digital innovation, they are entering a world of unprecedented threat and risk," said Mike Benjamin, head of CenturyLink's threat research and operations division, Black Lotus Labs. "Threats continue to evolve, as do bad actors. Well-financed nation-states and focused criminal groups have replaced the lone-wolf troublemaker and less sophisticated attackers motivated by chatroom fame. Thankfully, through our actionable insights, we can defend our network and those of our customers against these evolving threats."

Observations:

Facts:

Daily, over 139 billion NetFlow sessions and 771 million DNS queries are ingested by various machine learning threat intelligence models developed by Black Lotus Labs. From January to June 2019, Black Lotus Labs:

CenturyLink is serious about doing its part to help protect the internet, including disrupting the work of bad actors and providing insights and recommendations for enterprise defenders to safeguard their networks. Here are some things to consider:

