Fiasp® Demonstrated Effective Overall Blood Sugar Reductions in People With Advanced Type 2 Diabetes Uncontrolled on Multiple Daily Injections (Basal-bolus Regimen)

th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) showed that, for people with advanced type 2 diabetes (≥10 years of diagnosis) not optimally controlled on their current basal-bolus regimen, Fiasp ® (fast-acting insulin aspart) effectively reduced overall blood sugar levels (HbA 1c ), compared with conventional insulin aspart. 1 BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New data presented today at the 55Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) showed that, for people with advanced type 2 diabetes (≥10 years of diagnosis) not optimally controlled on their current basal-bolus regimen, Fiasp(fast-acting insulin aspart) effectively reduced overall blood sugar levels (HbA), compared with conventional insulin aspart.

® may be a suitable alternative option for people with type 2 diabetes struggling to manage their post-meal spikes." "As type 2 diabetes progresses, people living with this condition might require a mealtime insulin to bring their post-meal blood sugar spikes down. Yet, some people might still struggle with blood sugar control even after the addition of a mealtime insulin," said Dr Wendy Lane, Mountain Diabetes and Endocrine Center, Asheville, North Carolina, USA, and study lead researcher. "With its ultra-fast profile of action, Fiaspmay be a suitable alternative option for people with type 2 diabetes struggling to manage their post-meal spikes."

® reported superior reductions in one-hour post-meal blood sugar increment, compared to those receiving conventional insulin aspart. 1 In addition to effective overall blood sugar management, people treated with Fiaspreported superior reductions in one-hour post-meal blood sugar increment, compared to those receiving conventional insulin aspart.

® offers superior post-mealtime reductions, compared to conventional insulin aspart, which may help more people with type 2 diabetes to achieve their intended blood sugar levels." "Research has shown that elevated blood sugar levels can lead to severe health implications, especially in those who have lived with type 2 diabetes for a long time," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "These trial results confirm that Fiaspoffers superior post-mealtime reductions, compared to conventional insulin aspart, which may help more people with type 2 diabetes to achieve their intended blood sugar levels."

® also demonstrated a statistically significantly lower rate of severe or blood sugar-confirmed hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) than conventional insulin aspart. Other adverse event rates were similar between Fiasp ® and conventional insulin aspart. 1 Fiaspalso demonstrated a statistically significantly lower rate of severe or blood sugar-confirmed hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) than conventional insulin aspart. Other adverse event rates were similar between Fiaspand conventional insulin aspart.

1 About the trial

® compared with conventional insulin aspart, both with insulin degludec, with or without metformin, in adults with advanced type 2 diabetes (living with type 2 diabetes for 10 years or more), with HbA 1c levels ranging from 7% to 10%, and who have been treated with a basal-bolus insulin regimen for at least one year. The onset 9 trial (1,091 people randomised) was a phase 3, multicentre, double-blind, treat-to-target trial. It evaluated the efficacy and safety of Fiaspcompared with conventional insulin aspart, both with insulin degludec, with or without metformin, in adults with advanced type 2 diabetes (living with type 2 diabetes for 10 years or more), with HbAlevels ranging from 7% to 10%, and who have been treated with a basal-bolus insulin regimen for at least one year.

® was non-inferior in change from baseline in HbA 1c (overall blood sugar) after 16 weeks versus conventional insulin aspart (estimated treatment difference [ETD] -0.04%). Fiasp ® was superior to conventional insulin aspart in one-hour post-meal blood sugar increment (ETD -0.40 mmol/L). The overall rate of treatment-emergent severe or blood sugar-confirmed hypoglycaemia was also statistically significantly lower for Fiasp ® compared with conventional insulin aspart. The findings showed that Fiaspwas non-inferior in change from baseline in HbA(overall blood sugar) after 16 weeks versus conventional insulin aspart (estimated treatment difference [ETD] -0.04%). Fiaspwas superior to conventional insulin aspart in one-hour post-meal blood sugar increment (ETD -0.40 mmol/L). The overall rate of treatment-emergent severe or blood sugar-confirmed hypoglycaemia was also statistically significantly lower for Fiaspcompared with conventional insulin aspart.

® About Fiasp

® is the only approved, new-generation, ultra-fast acting 2-4 mealtime insulin injection. Fiasp ® is insulin aspart in an innovative formulation, in which two excipients have been added 5 : Vitamin B3 (niacinamide) increases the speed of absorption 6 , and a naturally occurring amino acid (L-arginine) for stability, when compared with the conventional formulation of insulin aspart. 5 The result is a mealtime insulin that more closely mimics the natural physiological insulin response of a person without diabetes after a meal, compared with conventional insulin aspart. 5 Fiaspis the only approved, new-generation, ultra-fast actingmealtime insulin injection. Fiaspis insulin aspart in an innovative formulation, in which two excipients have been added: Vitamin B3 (niacinamide) increases the speed of absorption, and a naturally occurring amino acid (L-arginine) for stability, when compared with the conventional formulation of insulin aspart.The result is a mealtime insulin that more closely mimics the natural physiological insulin response of a person without diabetes after a meal, compared with conventional insulin aspart.

® is indicated for the treatment of diabetes in adults, adolescents and children aged one year and above. 7 Fiaspis indicated for the treatment of diabetes in adults, adolescents and children aged one year and above.

References

