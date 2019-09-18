MediSpend Strengthens Leadership Team Welcoming Diana Borges as Vice President of Compliance Solutions and Françoise Renaud as Vice President of Client Operations

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend welcomes Diana Borges as vice president of compliance solutions and Françoise Renaud as vice president of client operations. With more than 20 years of industry experience, both Borges and Renaud are seasoned leaders within the compliance and software solutions industry.

"Both Diana and Françoise bring hands-on compliance and technology experience to the MediSpend team," said Craig Hauben, chief executive officer. "The combined impact of their diverse backgrounds adds incredible value to our current and future compliance solutions. In addition, their depth in their respective areas will add value to our existing leadership team and position us well as demand for our products grows."

Borges has provided top pharmaceutical organizations with alternative and practical solutions to identify and mitigate commercial risks. For more than a decade, Borges served in a variety of compliance roles at Teva Pharmaceuticals, including regional compliance officer for Latin America and senior director of global compliance and received industry recognition for her contributions to global oversight and leadership. Most recently she held the position of director of corporate compliance for Merz North America. Her areas of expertise include risk detection and mitigation, global compliance policy and program development and developing compliance systems for healthcare professional engagements and analytics.

Renaud is a veteran in software development and deployment of retail products, SaaS and on-premise enterprise solutions. She is a leader in driving products from definition through launch and leading cross-functional teams on large-scale projects. Prior to joining MediSpend, Renaud spent two decades at Nuance Communications in a variety of leadership positions. Most recently she directed all product launches of Nuance's mobile speech applications in more than 40 countries and led management of Nuance's key mobile customer accounts, which included delivery of the first licensed solution of Nuance's cloud services product.

"Improving compliance management by providing software solutions designed to help organizations manage risks is critical for the success of life sciences organizations," said Borges. "MediSpend is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that apply controls through automated processes and analytics."

"I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience with very large-scale SaaS customer implementations to grow MediSpend delivery team's talent and methodologies," said Renaud. "Along with active client collaboration, we will provide best-of-breed services to MediSpend customers."

www.medispend.com . MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies and help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend compliance cloud enables life sciences companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at

