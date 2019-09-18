Pan-European Healthcare Company Affidea Selects Planon to Comply With Lease Accounting Standard IFRS 16

BRIGHTON, England, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affidea Group, the largest European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services has selected Planon's Lease Accounting solution to comply with IFRS 16, the standard replacing IAS 17. Accounting firm KPMG is advising Affidea as skilled implementation partner, ensuring a smooth, compliant and timely implementation.

Affidea operates 260 centres across 16 countries. The company works with more than 9,200 experienced professionals and performs over 13 million diagnostic examinations every year, providing high quality affordable care for millions of patients.

In 2017, Planon expanded its existing Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) to include an innovative Lease Accounting solution. Pierre Guelen, CEO at Planon explains, "Having an integrated software solution that is able to combine lease accounting compliance with the management of asset and property processes, such as portfolio, lease, strategic space and transaction management, makes Planon Universe unique. This allows organisations to benefit from a single source of truth and a 360-degree view of their entire portfolio. I am proud that we have added Affidea to our customer base and look forward to a mutually successful relationship."

Andrew Hodgson, Senior Director, Group Accounting, Systems and Processes at Affidea said, "We selected Planon's IFRS 16 software solution as it has a solid existing leasing subscriber base, is able to handle large numbers of leases within complex businesses, and has the added benefit of being fully supported by partners like KPMG, providing confidence in delivering a successful multi-market implementation. With the professional and skilled support of both Planon and KPMG, I am convinced it will run smoothly."

About Planon

With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that help building owners and occupiers, commercial service providers, and financial controllers to streamline business processes for buildings, assets, workplaces and people. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for over 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.