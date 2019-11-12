Pure Storage Commits to Innovation with New Research & Development Centre in Prague

Investment marks expansion in EMEA region, advancing Pure's innovation engine

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, has expanded its global presence with the opening of a new European Research & Development Centre in Prague, Czech Republic. The opening marks further significant investment in the EMEA region and demonstrates Pure's continued commitment to innovation.

Pure was founded with innovation at its core, with a customer-first mind-set. This new EMEA hub is designed to fuel Pure's innovation engine, and further accelerate time-to-market.

In 10 years, Pure has disrupted the storage industry by creating solutions that are intelligent, automated, and modern, setting a bold path for Pure in its second decade. Pure's vision of the modern data experience is cloud-managed, AI-driven, constantly improving, and consumable via a flexible subscription model that can be deployed in a hybrid environment.

Pure has worked with CzechInvest, a local business and investment development agency to open this new R&D centre in Prague. The Government-backed organisation aides global companies to establish in the Czech Republic. CzechInvest's access to local experts, partnerships with academic institutions and existing focus on research and development were important support mechanisms in opening the R&D centre in the Czech Republic.

Recognizing that talent can be found worldwide, and innovation is only driven through a diverse workforce, the centre will be run with a start-up mind-set designed to encourage a culture of inclusivity, innovation and customer-centricity.

th anniversary we maintain the same commitment to innovation that we had on day one. We've experienced tremendous growth and have always believed in investing back into talent acquisition and expansion. We chose Prague because great talent can be found here, and it's a gateway to the rest of the region." The centre will be headed by Dan Decasper, General Manager of Pure1®, the company's cloud-based software platform. Commenting on the launch of the centre, Decasper said: "I'm thrilled that on our 10anniversary we maintain the same commitment to innovation that we had on day one. We've experienced tremendous growth and have always believed in investing back into talent acquisition and expansion. We chose Prague because great talent can be found here, and it's a gateway to the rest of the region."

