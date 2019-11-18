Elaphe Wins the I4MS Disruptors Awards at the Digitising European Industry Stakeholder Forum 2019

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies is the winner of the 2019 Disruptors Award, delivered by the European Commission's Initiative ICT for Manufacturing SMEs (I4MS). The awarded company is a developer and producer of high-tech propulsion technology based on the premise of multiple-motor propulsion.

Elaphe benefited as an SME in faster processing with HPC-based simulation tools, as well as evaluating more complex coupled physical models, resulting in products with better NVH characteristics saving time and resources.

The winning experiment focused on acoustic evaluation of a motor concept in early phases of design. Reducing and modulating acoustic noise emissions of electric vehicles improves the soundscape, especially in the urban areas, so the experiment brings about very relevant solutions to market needs. This new methodology was implemented and evaluated on the next-generation prototypes of Elaphe passenger car in-wheel motors.

I4MS pre-selected the four best cases illustrating companies' ability to innovate and implement ICT technologies to meet its business needs, bring radical innovation to their sector and the capacity of achieving on a national or international scale.

The prize aimed to recognize the most innovative experiment and best use case in the field of additive manufacturing, CPS, Internet of Things, Robotics, High-Performance Computing or Laser Technologies.

The awarded company will benefit with the following prize package:

I4MS, ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SMEs, is a European initiative supporting manufacturing SMEs and mid-caps in the widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in their business operations. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No. 768631.

