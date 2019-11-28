CenturyLink Expands Fiber Network in Europe

Expansion brings high-speed connectivity and increased network capabilities, further powering digital business

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) has built new metro networks in Madrid, Spain and Marseille, France and is connecting an additional 90 data centers to its network in six core markets. These strategic expansions, in key hubs of business and commerce in Europe, will deliver high-speed connectivity and advanced technology solutions through CenturyLink's secure, global network. LONDON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To further power digital business growth in Europe,(NYSE: CTL) has built new metro networks in Madrid, Spain and Marseille, France and is connecting an additional 90 data centers to its network in six core markets. These strategic expansions, in key hubs of business and commerce in Europe, will deliver high-speed connectivity and advanced technology solutions through CenturyLink's secure, global network.

"Our new fiber expansions in Europe take CenturyLink's network and technology services deeper and closer to our customers," said Richard Warley, regional president, EMEA, CenturyLink. "This puts us where we need to be to meet their growing and evolving digital business needs, as well as enhance their customer experience with new technology solutions. This regional investment reflects CenturyLink's global focus to continue enhancing our significant fiber network for fueling innovation."

Madrid

Marseille

Data Centers

announcement earlier this year that it is creating an extensive 4.7-million fiber mile intercity fiber network across the U.S. and parts of Europe. Today's news builds on CenturyLink'searlier this year that it is creating an extensive 4.7-million fiber mile intercity fiber network across the U.S. and parts of Europe.

Key Facts

Additional Resources

http://news.centurylink.com/ . About CenturyLink CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at