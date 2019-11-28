Luxasia clinched top award for 'Best eCommerce Customer Service' and two Bronze awards at the 2nd Asia eCommerce Awards 2019

Luxasia , Asia Pacific's omnichannel leader for luxury beauty brands, emerged as the Gold winner for Best eCommerce Customer Service, and secured two Bronze awards for Best eCommerce Fulfilment and Best E-tailer for Health and Beauty, at the Asia eCommerce Awards ceremony held last week. These awards recognise Luxasia's industry-leading efforts in enabling eCommerce enablement for global luxury beauty brands. SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --, Asia Pacific's omnichannel leader for luxury beauty brands, emerged as the Gold winner for Best eCommerce Customer Service, and secured two Bronze awards for Best eCommerce Fulfilment and Best E-tailer for Health and Beauty, at the Asia eCommerce Awards ceremony held last week. These awards recognise Luxasia's industry-leading efforts in enabling eCommerce enablement for global luxury beauty brands.

Organised by Marketing magazine and judged by an independent panel of experienced marketers and industry experts, the Awards recognise excellence in eCommerce, showcasing the best from brands, E-retailers, agencies, and enablers in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

"The proud recognition we've received in all three categories is a clear acknowledgement of Luxasia's excellence in e-commerce enablement," said Manvi Kathuria, Regional General Manager for eCommerce, Luxasia. "Our ability to navigate in-market execution complexities without compromising consumer-centricity is our key differentiator. These rare capabilities are what global luxury beauty brands particularly look out for when selecting their ideal e-commerce partner, and we're proud to consistently exceed expectations in these aspects," she added.

Luxasia currently gives more than 150 brands a one-stop access to the largest retail and ecommerce network in Asia Pacific. Beyond its traditional strength in luxury retail, more than 50 eCommerce specialists partner in-market brand marketing teams to achieve luxury brand representation for online commerce across more than 280 brand e-stores. In China for example, Luxasia has successfully unlocked online selling to accelerate the successes of skincare brands such as Peter Thomas Roth and Dr. Brandt -- creating more than 200 million social media impressions and 1.6 million engagements in a single year, multiplying brand sales and recognition in China. Beyond listing brands on China's popular marketplaces like TMall, Little Red Book, JD.com, and Sephora.com, Luxasia engages celebrities and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) on Weibo, Douyin, and WeChat to amplify its brands' reach and resonance among Chinese consumers.

"We've invested strategically into e-commerce in the last three years to become the leading omnichannel beauty partner in Asia Pacific, and have reaped outstanding results of more than 30 times growth in e-commerce since 2016. Going into 2020, Luxasia will be ramping up on our e-commerce success through a joint venture with Purplle, the second largest e-commerce player in India, giving us and our brand partners access to the larger Indian Sub-continent," said Dr Wolfgang Baier, Group Chief Executive Officer, Luxasia.

In addition to representing more than 60 global beauty brands in the online space, Luxasia's other eCommerce brand partners include the Safilo Group, Disney, and LEGO.

www.luxasia.com to discover more about Luxasia, our retail and e-commerce network, and how we enable brand success for luxury beauty brands in Asia Pacific. Visitto discover more about Luxasia, our retail and e-commerce network, and how we enable brand success for luxury beauty brands in Asia Pacific.