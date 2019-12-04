Clarus Announces New VP Of Sales For EMEA

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus, the industry leader in glassboard innovation, is thrilled to announce Chris Buck as their new Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

"I am excited to have Chris join the Clarus team to lead our continued expansion into EMEA. Chris is a respected leader, a skilled strategist, and a strong addition to our organization," said Jeff Cole, Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

Buck joins Clarus from Steelcase where he served as the Vice President of Sales for the East Business Group and Government Solutions. With nearly two decades in the office furniture industry, Buck has developed both high-performance sales teams and record growth in both US and international markets.

"Clarus has grown to become the largest glassboard manufacturer in the world by providing beautiful,functional products that inspire the free flow of ideas, collaboration, and communication. I'm excited to be joining Clarus at this pivotal stage of growth to help further expand our sales coverage beyond the US. By localizing our core capabilities in glass design and fabrication to a state-of-the-art factory in Belgium and passionately representing our brand, we are committed to delivering innovative products and an unmatched customer experiences at a global scale," said Chris Buck, Vice President of Sales for EMEA.

Buck graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in economics.

clarus.com . About ClarusClarus was founded in 2009 and is the pioneer of premium visual communication and collaboration systems. As the largest glassboard manufacturer in the world, Clarus' modern and minimalist collaboration solutions have transformed the interior design industry's visions for strategic, interpersonal communication. For more information, please visit