xx network Whitepaper and Praxxis Technical Paper released

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Chaum and the Praxxis Team announced the release of the xx network Whitepaper and Praxxis Technical Paper. These documents provide details and insight into the xx network and xx coin, the revolutionary blockchain and cryptocurrency powered by Elixxir and Praxxis technology.

xx-coin.io The xx network Whitepaper describes the guiding vision for the network, and includes details on its network of nodes, the blockchain, the xx coin, messaging, governance, and the roadmap for the network. The Whitepaper can be accessed at

"The xx network is a new type of platform, a protected digital sphere that allows users to share ideas and exchange value in a secure and private manner, " said David Chaum. "The xx network combines functionality, robustness, and performance in a revolutionary way."

praxxis.io/technical-paper . The Praxxis Technical Paper offers an in-depth description of the Praxxis consensus mechanism technology that will be utilized by the xx network. Known as xx consensus, this consensus introduces several key breakthroughs, including endorser sampling to support fast, single round consensus, committed randomness to defend against network attacks, and compact endorsement signatures to deliver efficient quantum security. The Technical Brief can be accessed at

Praxxis website . The xx network team will host a series of webinars over the next four weeks to share details, solicit feedback from the community, and educate the public on this exciting technology. Members of the public can sign up to attend the webinars on the

"These webinars will focus on unpacking the xx network, and we are excited to give our team a chance to talk directly with the community about how this revolutionary blockchain has been developed," said Praxxis COO Will Carter. "We will be discussing the xx network, answering questions posed by community members, and describing the thought process behind the breakthroughs in the technical documents."

About David Chaum:

David Chaum is widely known for inventing the first digital currency, e-Cash, in the early 1980s, which he later deployed in the 1990s at his company DigiCash. He has also recently been credited with proposing the first decentralized blockchain as his PhD dissertation at Berkeley in 1982. is widely known for inventing the first digital currency, e-Cash, in the early 1980s, which he later deployed in the 1990s at his company DigiCash. He has also recently been credited with proposing the first decentralized blockchain as his PhD dissertation at Berkeley in 1982.

About xx network:

The xx coin is a digital currency that will support decentralized messaging, payments, and dApps on the xx network. The xx network was designed in response to growing public concern for user privacy as well as the emerging threat of quantum computing. The Elixxir cMix network layer provides groundbreaking privacy and security by shredding user metadata. Praxxis provides a denominated coin structure that breaks payments into individual coins to provide privacy, and distinctive hash-based cryptography, which is secure against attacks from current nation-state adversaries and future quantum computers.

About Praxxis:

Praxxis is a digital currency and a consensus protocol underpinning a full-stack blockchain. Praxxis has been designed and developed by WBM Corp. Led by William Carter, WBM Corp. is one of the first companies officed in the Cayman Enterprise City in the Cayman Islands. Carter is a computer scientist with an extensive systems design background gained working in the blockchain space, in optics R&D, and earlier at JPL in Pasadena. The WBM team is made up of cryptographers, developers, operational personnel, and marketing professionals. Early work on the Praxxis chain was conducted at Privategrity Corporation in the Los Angeles area. is a digital currency and a consensus protocol underpinning a full-stack blockchain. Praxxis has been designed and developed by WBM Corp. Led by William Carter, WBM Corp. is one of the first companies officed in the Cayman Enterprise City in the Cayman Islands. Carter is a computer scientist with an extensive systems design background gained working in the blockchain space, in optics R&D, and earlier at JPL in Pasadena. The WBM team is made up of cryptographers, developers, operational personnel, and marketing professionals. Early work on the Praxxis chain was conducted at Privategrity Corporation in the Los Angeles area.

