Popular Digital Creation Tool Clip Studio Paint Goes Mobile with iPhone

Clip Studio Paint app on December 5, 2019. TOKYO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsys, Inc., makers of the popular illustration and comics creation software, Clip Studio Paint, will offer the flagship software on iPhone devices with the release of theon December 5, 2019.

Unlike the app versions of many popular desktop software kits, Clip Studio Paint for the iPhone offers all of the features and functionality of the desktop original in a mobile package, without the usual mobile compromises.

Clip Studio Paint boasts a user base of over 6 million and is the software of choice for professional illustrators and comics artists the world over. Clip Studio Paint is taught in schools and powers the works of many studios in comics, video games, animation and design.

"We made Clip Studio Paint for the iPhone with the goal of giving artists the freedom of mobility," says Celsys CEO Kei Narushima. "It was mission critical that the iPhone version could do everything the desktop original could do, and we feel we've succeeded. Clip Studio for the iPhone also features cloud integration, so artists can add to home projects while on the go and see those changes reflected on their desktop when they get home. It's all in the name of letting artists create wherever and whenever inspiration strikes."

Clip Studio Paint for iPhone is free for anyone to use for up to one hour per day. To unlock unlimited access to the app without a time limit, users can subscribe to the Clip Studio Paint for iPhone PRO (US$0.99/month) or EX (US$2.49/month) packages.

About Clip Studio Paint

Developed by Celsys, Inc., Clip Studio Paint is one of the premier creation software packages available to both hobbyists and professionals in the realms of illustration, manga and comics creation, animation and digital art. Clip Studio Paint has been available worldwide since 2012, and reaches 6 million users across numerous regions and languages. The software is particularly praised for its realistic brush engine that mimics the style and feel of traditional brushes.

